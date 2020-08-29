RIGGINS — Jesse Knox rushed for 165 yards and Ridge Shown tallied two interceptions, including one for a 45-yard touchdown, as Clearwater Valley beat Salmon River 60-12 on Friday night in a season-opening nonleague prep football game.
Anthony Fabbi rushed for 67 yards and threw for 65 for the Rams from Kooskia, and Connor Jackson made four receptions for 50 yards.
On defense, Knox and Dylan Pickering made eight tackles apiece and the Rams totaled four interceptions.
“We’re a young, inexperienced team and really didn’t know what to expect,” first-year CV coach Allen Hutchens said. “We made some mistakes, left some yards out there, but overall our young guys stepped up and played a great game.”
CV 16 8 22 12— 60
Salmon River 6 6 0 0—12
CV — Jesse Knox 40 run (Connor Jackson pass from Anthony Fabbi)
Salmon River — run, details NA
CV — Dylan Pickering 7 run (Ridge Shown pass from Fabbi)
Salmon River — run, details NA
CV — Pickering 5 run (Pickering run)
CV — Jackson 20 pass from Fabbi (Pickering run)
CV — Shown 45 interception return (Nakiyah Anderson pass from Fabbi)
CV — Knox 60 run (run failed)
CV — Keegan Robeson 3 run (run failed)
CV — Anderson 5 run (run failed)
Lewis Co. 44, Prairie JV 28
COTTONWOOD — Freshman linemen Nic Whitten and Gage Crow helped control the line of scrimmage as a young Lewis County team from Nezperce and Craigmont broke a halftime tie and surged to a nonleague win against the Prairie JV.
Whitten made several tackles for loss, and on offense he and Crow created holes for running back Dalton Davis. The Eagles also got solid quarterback work from Ty Hambly as they racked up 30 second-half points.
“It was a great confidence-builder,” Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell said, “and we were going against an outstanding program — well-coached and played hard.”
Statistics and scoring plays were unavailable.
Lewis Co. 8 6 16 14—44
Prairie JV 8 6 6 8—28
CROSS COUNTRYSabo, Bengals nab titles
Elijah Sabo won an individual title and led the Lewiston boys to a team championship in a small season-opening cross country meet at the Lewis-Clark State course in the Lewiston Orchards.
Sabo was timed in 17 minutes, 27.6 seconds for 5,000 meters and was followed in second by teammate Payton Bigler in 17:32.7 as the Bengal boys outdid McCall-Donnelly 13-32 in the three-team competition.
Lewiston freshman Maya Conklin placed fourth in the girls’ race as the Bengals took second behind Timberlake of Spirit Lake, Idaho, in the girls’ team scoring.
Sophie McManus of McCall-Donnelly won the girls’ title.
GIRLS
Team scores — Timberlake 24, Lewiston 29, McCall-Donnelly 31.
Top placers — 1, Sophie McManus, MD, 19:44.3. 2, Cori Hatfield, MD, 22:13.2. 3, Haileyann Johnson, Tmblk, 22:30.6. 4, Maya Conklin, Lew, 23:10.4. 5, Sarah Zerfas, Tmblk, 23:55.7. 6, Dakota Braden, Lew, 24:01.5. 7, Clara Puller, Tmblk, 24:13.6. 8, Kailey Carpenter, Lew, 24:37.2. 9, Izabella Cornell, Tmblk, 25:09.3. 10, Gillian Kennedy, Tmblk, 25:35.1.
BOYS
Team scores — Lewiston 13, McCall-Donnelly 32, Timberlake 46.
Top placers — 1, Elijah Sabo, Lew, 17:27.6. 2, Payton Bigler, Lew, 17:32.7. 3, Jack McManus, MD, 17:40.1. 4, Kobe Wessels, Lew, 17:53.2. 5, Nathan Nelson, MD, 18:11.4. 6, Nick Grimm, Lew, 18:48.7. 7, James Stubbers, Lew, 18:52.5. 8, Nicky Gebhards, MD, 18:53.5. 9, Evan Howell, Tmblk, 18:58.3. 10, Nicholas Remacle, Lew, 19:08.2.
SOCCERGrangeville notches a tie
GRANGEVILLE — In boys’ soccer play, Timberlake beat Grangeville 1-0 in nonleague play, while the two schools played to a 3-3 tie in girls’ actione. No other information was available at press time.