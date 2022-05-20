As the daughter of two track and field coaches, Ruby Kessinger has tried virtually every event the sport has to offer, and she enters her final state meet with an unusual combination of them.
To wit: the 100-meter dash, the long jump, the triple jump and the shot put.
It’s a bit of a pandemic stew. During the lockdowns of 2020, she and her younger sister, Lindi, spent less time at the track and more time following the private workouts of their father, former weight-thrower Jason Kessinger. The regimen might have veered them toward the field events, and Lindi won the Class 2A state discus title last year in addition to thh 300-meter hurdles crown.
This year, Ruby looks capable of placing high in all four of her events at the Idaho state small-school meet, which begins today at Middleton High School near Boise. In her class she’s ranked third in all of her field events, close to the leader, and rates eighth in the 100. Lindi, a sophomore, ranks second in the discus, fifth in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles.
“This year, I had a different mindset, I would say,” Ruby said this week. “My dad did a really good job of training us and knowing when to load and hit the max effort, to get better marks and peak at the right time.”
Her mother, Orofino coach Julie Kessinger, also sees a sense of urgency during Ruby’s senior season as she seeks a college home. She was set to visit the College of Idaho track program in Caldwell this week as she prepped for the state meet.
“I thinks she realized it was time to further her education, and she needs a scholarship to afford it,” Julie said. “And she’s a young senior. She’ll enter college at 17, so I think there’s a lot of developing still to happen.
Her primary love has been the jumping events, but shin splints have prompted her to approach them craftily this year. She avoided the triple jump until two weeks ago, then sailed 35 feet, 6¾ inches last week. She hands the credit to longtime Orofino jumps coach Tam White.
Here are some other story lines to watch, the large-school version (Class 4A and 5A) of which is set for Dona Larson Park in Boise starting today:
Class 5A
It’s go time for Emily Collins, the Lewiston sprinter who’s made an astonishing leap as a senior.
Her best state-meet finish was eighth in the 400 last year, but she’s ranked No. 1 this season in the 200 at 25.30, a quarter of a second ahead of Boise’s Logan Smith, and second in the 400 at 56.86, within striking distance of Smith (56.15).
The Lewiston girls will score a bunch of points. Damaris Stuffle is rated first in the 100 hurdles at 15.45 and fourth in the 300 hurdles, and a Collins-anchored 1,600 relay stands second.
For the Lewiston boys, Thor Kessinger (cousin to Ruby and Lindi) has the No. 3 marks in shot put and discus.
Class 4A
Dylan Rehder, ranked fourth in the 400 at 50.07, leads a solid group of Moscow boys, and Hannah Marcoe boasts the No. 2 time (46.72) in the girls 300 hurdles.
Class 2A
Two-event defending champion Reid Thomas of Orofino boasts the top mark of 55-0½ in the boys shot put and the third-best mark of 149-9 in the discus.
Class 1A
The distance-rich Logos girls of Moscow send 12 qualifiers in 20 events, led by Clara Anderson, ranked first in the 1,600, and Sara Casebolt, who tops the 3,200 field.
It’s an intriguing scenario for Highland junior Kadence Beck, ranked a close second in the 100, 200 and 400.
For Lapwai, Alexis Herrera is rated tops in the girls’ discus and Soa Moliga is third in the shot put.
Among the boys, Jack Wilkins of Kamiah is tied atop the pole-vault rankings; defending 110 hurdles champion Brady Cox of the Kubs ranks second in that event and third in the 300 hurdles; and Wyatt Johnson of Potlatch owns the second-best 200 time and the third-best 100 clocking.
State qualifiers
CLASS 5A
Lewiston
Girls — Raeley Beeler, 100; Emily Collins, 200, 400; Annika Huff, discus; Hannah Huffman, high jump; Zoie Kessinger, shot put, discus; Lucy Smith, shot put; Eva Steele, triple jump; Damaris Stuffle, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump; Ahnika U'Ren, 300 hurdles; Katy Wessels, long jump; 1,600 relay.
Boys — Drew Alldredge, high jump; Thor Kessinger, shot put, discus; Luke Mastroberardino, 400, 110 hurdles, triple jump; Kobe Wessels, 800, 1,600, 3,200; James White, long jump, discus.
CLASS 4A
Moscow
Girls — Megan Heyns, 1600; Hannah Marcoe, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles; Grace Nauman, high jump; 1,600 relay.
Boys — Emmett Brooks, 1,600, 3,200; Korben Bujnicki, 3,200; Leon Hutton, long jump; Isaiah Mitchem, 800; Dylan Rehder, 200, 400; Caleb Skinner, triple jump; Zachary Skinner, 110 hurdles, long jump; Taylor Strong, high jump; Logan Tate, triple jump; 400 relay; 1,600 relay.
CLASS 2A
Grangeville
Girls — Eliana Edwards, discus; Makenna Elliott, 400, 800, 1,600; FrankiLynn Galloway, 800, 1,600;
Boys — Gabe Bybee, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump; Ryan Detweiler, 1600, 3,200; Kieran Gallagher, 800; Joel Gates, 3,200; Cutter Robinson, discus; Gabe Kantner, 100, 200; Tyler Zechmann, 400, 800, 1,600; medley relay.
Orofino
Girls — Breyer Boyer, 200; Lindi Kessinger, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, discus; Ruby Kessinger, 100, long jump, triple jump, shot put; Cole Nazari, 100; Daizy Nelson, 300 hurdles; Ashley Ott, pole vault; Joel Sneddon, shot put; 400 relay; 800 relay; medley relay.
Boys — JD Ellis, long jump; Nick Graham, shot put; Harrison Hill, high jump; Henry Hill, long jump, triple jump; Cory Godwin, 400; Anson Hanes-Miller, 110 hurdles; Tucker Malloy, 100; Seger Pettengill, 200; Reid Thomas, shot put, discus; 400 relay; 1,600 relay.
CLASS 1A
Clearwater Valley
Girls — Kadance Schilling, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles.
Boys — Nakiya Anderson, high jump.
Deary
Girls — Emily Scott, high jump; Araya Wood, 300 hurdles; Dontae Workman, 300 hurdles; medley relay; 1,600 relay.
Boys — David Kludt, 300 hurdles; Gideon Otto, 1,600, 3,200; Laithan Proctor, 300 hurdles; Kalab Rickerd, 300 hurdles.
Genesee
Boys — Nolan Bartosz, 400; Alex Kirkham, 110 hurdles.
Highland
Girls — Kadence Beck, 100, 200, 400.
Kamiah
Girls — Logan Landmark, pole vault; Zayda Loewen, 100, 200, triple jump; Karlee Skinner, discus.
Boys – Brady Cox, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump; Kaden de Groot, high jump, pole vault; Jack Engledow, 1,600, 3,200; Lukas Krogh, 110 hurdles, pole vault; Emmett Long, 800; Porter Whipple, shot put; Wyatt Wilcox, triple jump; Jack Wilkins, pole vault; 1,600 relay.
Kendrick
Girls — Rose Stewart, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump, shot put; 400 relay.
Boys — Jagger Hewett, 1,600, long jump, triple jump; Sawyer Hewett, long jump.
Lapwai
Girls — Alexis Herrera, shot put, discus; Soa Moliga, shot put.
Boys — Mason Brown, long jump; Sage Lonebear, discus.
Logos
Girls — Clara Anderson, 800, 1,600, 3,200; Alyssa Blum, 800, 1,600; Mari Calene, 1,600, 3,200; Sara Casebolt, 800, 1,600, 3,200; Lizzie Crawford, 3,200; Lina Jankovic, 200, 400; Signe Holloway, high jump; Sydney Miller, 100, long jump; Bridgid Monjure, 100 hurdles; KatieBeth Monjure, triple jump; Naomi Taylor, pole vault; Ameera Wilson, 400; 400 relay; 800 relay; medley relay; 1,600 relay.
Boys – Zach Atwood, 800, 1,600, 3,200; Wyatt Haines, 3,200; Solomon Howard, 200, 400; Judah Merkle, shot put; Theo Sentz, 400, 800; Seamus Wilson, 800; medley relay; 1,600 relay.
Nezperce
Girls — Aubree Lux, 300 hurdles, long jump; Jillian Lux, long jump; Grace Tiegs, 800, 1,600, 3,200.
Potlatch
Boys — Levi Carnahan, shot put; Wyatt Johnson, 100, 200.
Prairie
Girls — Rebecca Cerruti, 400; Elizabeth Severns, discus; Kristin Wemhoff, 100, 200, 400; 400 relay.
Boys – Shane Hanson, high jump, discus; Brody Hasselstrom, discus; TJ Hibbard, discus; Zach Rambo, 200, 400.
Timberline
Boys — Logan Hunter, shot put; Jason Mohl, high jump; Jude Nelson, 100, 200; Micah Nelson, 100, 200; 400 relay; 800 relay.
Troy
Girls — Morgan Blazzard, 100 hurdles, shot put; Kassidy Chamberlin, long jump, triple jump; Bailee Cook, discus; Katie Gray, 200; Brittany Phillis, 100; Isabelle Raasch, high jump, triple jump; Olivia Tyler, 100 hurdles, pole vault; 400 relay; 800 relay.
Boys — Chandler Blazzard, pole vault, triple jump; Isaiah Raasch, 110 hurdles; 800 relay.