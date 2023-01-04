When Lewiston High School alum Rafa Hewett first picked up a pickleball paddle gifted to him by his mother in mid-2019, he could hardly have anticipated it would lead him to an entirely new career path, let alone a professional association and acquaintance with basketball’s greatest active superstar.
Nevertheless, that is where life has taken him, in a span of only three-and-a-half years. Hewett recently signed a contract to compete in Major League Pickleball with the New York Hustlers, a team owned by LeBron James.
Hewett was a high school tennis star at Lewiston, winning back-to-back Idaho Class 5A state singles titles in 2012-13. He went on to become the top player for a newly minted tennis program at Point University in Georgia before graduating in 2017. His 25th birthday occasioned the fateful present that inspired him to make the transition to what is the world’s fastest-growing sport, of which he also has become a passionate promoter.
“It’s nonstop,” he said. “It’s good for your health. Whatever age you are, you can play; I don’t know what other sport your mother, grandmother, child and yourself can all do. To have four generations on one court is not common in today’s world with sports and stuff, so you’re not going to see that on the golf course, on a tennis court, on a basketball court, on a football field. Only time I’ve ever seen that is on a pickleball court.”
Players with tennis experience often have excelled at pickleball because of the games’ similarities, but the level and speed of Hewett’s success still was uncommon. Currently ranked 20th in the world in singles and 14th in doubles under the widely used Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating system, Hewett previously has been in the top 10 and is looking to reestablish himself in that territory with an expanded schedule providing more opportunity for ranking points this year.
Having signed a new contract with the Professional Pickleball Association in addition to his Major League Pickleball commitment, he is set to play 26 professional events in 2023 — up from 18 in 2022 — with the first of those starting Jan. 26 in Mesa, Ariz. An anticipated highlight in Hewett’s schedule will be the Atlanta Open, a major event at which he was a finalist last year, falling narrowly in five sets to Federico Staksrud in what was hailed as one of the best pickleball matches of 2022. The calendar wraps up with the national championship in Indian Wells, Calif., in the same facilities used for a prominent Masters 1000 professional tennis event in the spring.
Hewett works as a director of pickleball at Moore’s Mill Country Club in Auburn, Ala., when not playing touring events, and has hired a new assistant to help fill in for him as he travels more. Once his competitive career is done, Hewett plans to continue his instructional activities and hopefully find a “Serena Williams for pickleball” in the course of fostering the game at all levels.
“The good thing about the sport is you don’t have to have a tennis background,” he said. “A tennis background for sure helps, but anybody can play this sport. You can have absolutely no background and come out and have a good time. I definitely would give it a try; even if you never grew up playing sports that doesn’t mean that pickleball is not the thing for you.”
He has yet to meet his new team owner in person, but was on a Zoom call with James in the course of the signing process — an experience he called “surreal.”
“It was like, I mean, somebody that you watch on TV, and then you literally get to be right there,” he said. “You never would’ve thought this guy’s into pickleball. That’s the main kind of thing when someone’s like, ‘I’ve never ever heard of pickleball.’ Really? LeBron knows.”