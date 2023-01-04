Hewett

Lewiston native Rafa Hewett reacts during a pickleball match. Recently, he signed a contract with the New York Hustlers of Major League Pickleball, a team owned by LeBron James.

 Courtesy Rafa Hewett

When Lewiston High School alum Rafa Hewett first picked up a pickleball paddle gifted to him by his mother in mid-2019, he could hardly have anticipated it would lead him to an entirely new career path, let alone a professional association and acquaintance with basketball’s greatest active superstar.

Nevertheless, that is where life has taken him, in a span of only three-and-a-half years. Hewett recently signed a contract to compete in Major League Pickleball with the New York Hustlers, a team owned by LeBron James.

Tags

Recommended for you