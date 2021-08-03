> Lisa Roman, featured in Sunday’s edition, is thought to be the first female Washington State graduate to claim an Olympic gold medal in rowing, but University of Washington grad Kristi Norelius began her college career at Wazzu and struck gold in the women’s eight at the 1984 Games at Los Angeles.
> As mentioned, the Cougars don’t have an official men’s program, but their club-sport team — one of whose stars, Paul Enquist, also took gold in 1984, in double sculls — turned 50 years old last year. A banquet celebrating the occasion was postponed by the pandemic but has been rescheduled for March 19-20 next year.