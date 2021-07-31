ARLINGTON, Texas — Logan Gilbert worked into the sixth inning to win his fifth decision in a row, and fellow rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a three-run homer as the Seattle Mariners beat the rebuilding Texas Rangers 9-5 on Friday.
Gilbert (5-2), Seattle’s first-round draft pick in 2018, allowed four runs in 5ž innings on six hits. He struck out six and walked one before Rangers rookies Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim hit solo homers in the sixth to chase him. Seattle has won the past 11 games started by Gilbert.
“It wasn’t one of my best outings by any means,” Gilbert said. “But when the offense shows up like that, the defense making good plays behind me, everything came together.”
New Seattle closer Diego Castillo, acquired Thursday from Tampa Bay, pitched a perfect ninth inning in a non-save situation in his Mariners debut.
The Mariners have won five of their previous seven games. They began their 10-game road trip 2½ games behind Oakland for the American League’s second wild-card spot.
Garcia hit his 23rd homer for the Rangers, who before the trade deadline dealt fellow All-Star slugger Joey Gallo. Texas, on pace for a 100-loss season, also traded All-Star pitcher Kyle Gibson and closer Ian Kennedy.
The last-place Rangers have lost 14 of 15 games. They dropped to a season-worst 31 games under .500.
Kelenic pulled a 2-1 cutter deep to right field in the third inning against Kolby Allard (2-9), after Luis Torrens doubled to the left-center gap and Abraham Toro beat out an infield hit. It was the first homer for the highly touted 22-year-old Kelenic since getting recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on July 16. He was the centerpiece in the December 2018 trade that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz from Seattle to the New York Mets.
Kelenic, who got his career-high fourth RBI with a fielder’s choice in the ninth.
Allard, who came to Texas from Atlanta at the trade deadline two years ago, allowed seven runs (six earned) in three innings. He is 1-9 since entering the starting rotation May 27, and has lost his past seven starts.
“The one thing that gets him in trouble consistently is not being able to stop the big inning,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “It’s one of those things where he’s got to figure it out, whether that’s mental or physical.”
The Mariners went ahead 4-0 in the second inning on two hits, two walks and a throw home by shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa that went wide to the backstop.
Jason Martin, recalled Wednesday to fill Gallo’s roster spot, homered in the seventh.
MOVING DAY — The Mariners recalled right-hander Wyatt Mills from Tacoma and outrighted right-hander Vinny Nittoli to the Triple-A team. … Claimed outfielder Jake Hager off waivers from Arizona.
SHORT HOPS — Neither Abraham Toro nor Kyle Seager homered for Seattle. Toro, who had three hits, had homered in his previous four games — two for the Mariners after going deep in each of his last two games the Houston Astros before getting traded Wednesday. Seager had homered in three straight.
UP NEXT — Mariners left-hander Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.38 ERA) will make his Mariners debut after being acquired Wednesday from Pittsburgh. Anderson led the last-place Pirates in wins and ERA. ... After Gibson’s departure, Rangers left-hander Taylor Heard (2-3, 4.41) will make his third start of the season and 32nd appearance. He was on a limited pitch count in his previous spot starts.
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 0 0 1 Kinr-Falfa ss 4 0 0 1
Haniger rf 4 0 1 1 Holt 3b 4 0 0 0
France 1b 5 1 1 0 Garcia cf 4 2 2 1
Seager 3b 3 1 1 1 Lowe 1b 4 0 2 1
Torrens dh 3 1 1 0 Ibanez 2b 4 0 0 0
Toro 2b 5 2 3 0 Heim c 4 1 1 1
Murphy c 4 1 1 0 Dahl rf 4 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 5 2 2 4 Terry dh 3 1 0 0
Moore lf 3 1 0 1 J.Martin lf 3 1 2 1
Totals 37 9 10 8 Totals 34 5 7 5
Seattle 043 000 101 — 9
Texas 000 112 100 — 5
E—Kiner-Falefa (12). LOB—Seattle 8, Texas 3. 2B—Toro (1), Torrens (7), France (23), Garcia (12), J.Martin (1). HR—Kelenic (3), Garcia (23), Heim (5), J.Martin (2). SB—Haniger (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert W,5-2 52/3 6 4 4 1 6
Misiewicz H,14 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Steckenrider 1 1 1 1 0 0
Sewald H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Allard L,2-9 3 6 7 6 3 3
Santana 2 0 0 0 1 4
Cotton 2 3 1 1 0 0
Evans 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sborz 1/3 1 1 1 2 0
B.Martin 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Evans (Haniger). WP—Gilbert.
Umpires—Home, Scott Barry; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Laz Diaz.