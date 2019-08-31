ARLINGTON, Texas — Kolby Allard pitched into the sixth inning to win another game for the Texas Rangers, Jose Trevino’s three hits included a big two-run double and hard-throwing Emmanuel Clase converted his first career save chance.
Oh, and Nick Solak has still reached base in every one of his big league games.
With contributions from all of those rookies, and a drought-busting hit by still-young Rougned Odor, the Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Friday night.
While still hitting only .193 in his sixth big league season, the lowest among big league qualifiers, the 25-year-old Odor snapped an 0-for-28 slump with an early game-tying RBI double and Danny Santana added his 24th homer.
Allard (3-0) pitched 5ž innings in his fifth start for Texas, which came exactly a month after he was acquired from Atlanta in a trade. The 22-year-old lefty allowed two runs while striking out four and walking one. He retired 12 in a row after allowing the first two batters in the game to reach and falling behind 1-0.
“I’m just going out there and trying to execute pitches from the beginning,” Allard said. “Even in that fifth where they did scratch across that run on a few singles, infield singles, thought I went out there and still executed pretty well. That’s something you can’t control”
Clase, the fourth Texas pitcher, worked the ninth for his first career save quickly getting three outs after allowing a leadoff bloop single.
Solak led off the Texas second with a double that extended his franchise-record streak by reaching base in his 11th consecutive game to start his big league career.
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Smith rf 5 2 3 1 Choo rf 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 1
Nola 1b 4 0 0 0 Calhoun dh 3 0 0 1
Seager 3b 4 0 2 0 Solak 3b 4 1 1 0
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Santana 1b 4 1 1 1
Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 0 Odor 2b 3 1 1 1
Lopes lf 3 0 1 0 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0
a-Narvaez ph 1 0 1 0 Heineman lf 3 2 1 0
1-Moore pr 0 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 1 3 2
Fraley cf 4 0 1 0
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 3 10 1 Totals 31 6 7 6
Seattle 100 010 100 — 3
Texas 011 013 00x — 6
E—Crawford (11), Seager (9), Andrus (13). DP—Seattle 0, Texas 1. LOB—Seattle 7, Texas 5. 2B—Murphy (11), Solak (3), Odor (23), Trevino 2 (3). 3B_Smith (9). HR—Santana (24). SB—Smith (38). SF_Calhoun (1). S_DeShields (8).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales, L, 14-11 52/3 7 6 5 2 2
Swanson 21/3 0 0 0 0 5
Texas
Allard, W, 3-0 52/3 7 2 2 1 4
Kelley, H, 6 1 1 1 0 0 2
Guerrieri, H, 3 11/3 1 0 0 0 1
Clase, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kelley pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Gabe Morales.
T—2:45. A—23,563 (49,115).