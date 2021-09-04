PHOENIX — Rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after earlier launching a two-run homer to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday.
Seattle blew a 5-1 lead after Arizona scored four runs in the seventh but recovered to win for the fourth time in five games as it tries to stay in the American League playoff race. They’re currently four games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final wild-card spot.
“Just another one-run game,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “It’s what we do.”
The Mariners improved to 29-16 in one-run games and 13-4 in extra innings.
It was a good game for the 22-year-old Kelenic, a top prospect who has struggled at the plate during his first season in the big leagues. He came into the game batting just .153 in 235 at-bats, but hit his eighth homer of the season to right center in the sixth.
Kelenic’s go-ahead single against Taylor Clarke (1-2) landed just inside the left field foul line and scored Kyle Seager, who started the 10th on second base. The rookie said he’s relishing the chance to make big plays during crucial moments.
“It’s getting me ready for years to come in my career,” Kelenic said. “If I’m accoustomed to situations like that, it can only help me.”
Yohan Ramirez worked the 10th for the Mariners for his second save. Justus Sheffield (7-8) pitched a scoreless ninth.
Seattle starter Tyler Anderson allowed three runs in six innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out five.
The 31-year-old Anderson continued to excel since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline. He’s pitched at least five innings and allowed three or fewer runs in all seven starts with Seattle.
“He continues to put together an unbelieveable season,” Servais said. “He’s been tough as nails.”
Seattle led 5-1 after six innings — mostly because of two-run homers by Mitch Haniger and Kelenic — before Arizona rallied to tie. It was Haniger’s 30th homer of the season.
Seattle Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 4 2 1 0 Ahmed ss 5 1 2 2
Haniger rf 4 1 3 2 Marte cf 4 0 0 0
France 1b 5 0 0 0 Kelly c 4 0 1 1
Seager 3b 4 1 0 0 Walker 1b 4 1 1 0
Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 Young 2b 4 1 1 1
Murphy c 1 1 0 1 Clippard p 0 0 0 0
Bauers ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Clarke p 0 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 5 1 2 3 Rojas rf-2b 4 1 2 1
Moore lf 3 0 0 0 Ellis 3b 3 0 0 0
Raleigh c 2 0 0 0 VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 Fairchild lf 2 1 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 Wendelken p 0 0 0 0
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0
Marmoljs ph 0 0 0 0 Peralta lf 1 0 0 0
Torrens ph 1 0 0 0 Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0
Stecknrder p 0 0 0 0 Peacock p 0 0 0 0
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 P.Smith ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Padlo ph 1 0 0 0
Y.Ramirez p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 6 7 6 Totals 36 5 7 5
Seattle 100 022 000 1 — 6
Arizona 000 100 400 0 — 5
DP—Seattle 1, Arizona 0. LOB—Seattle 10, Arizona 6. 2B—Walker (18), Young (4). 3B—Ahmed (3). HR—Haniger (30), Kelenic (8). SB—Bauers (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Anderson 6 4 3 3 1 5
Doolittle H,1 2/3 1 2 2 0 0
Sewald BS,8-11 1/3 1 0 0 2 1
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 0
Sheffield W,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Y.Ramirez S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Arizona
Bumgarner 6 5 5 5 5 5
Peacock 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wendelken 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Mantiply 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Clippard 1 0 0 0 1 1
Clarke L,1-2 1 1 1 0 1 2
Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Bumgarner (Toro), Doolittle (Fairchild). WP—Doolittle.
Umpires—Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T—3:31. A—12,729 (48,686).