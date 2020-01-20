Two days after the Washington State football team defeated Wyoming in its 2018 season opener, then-Cougars coach Mike Leach launched into a series of unsolicited plaudits for Cowboys safeties Andrew Wingard and Marcus Epps, who are both playing in the NFL now. Wingard is a teammate of ex-WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“If you wanted to know where the ball was, just look at where he (Wingard) was going, because that’s where it was,” Leach said.
The man who coached those safeties at Wyoming is now the Cougars’ defensive coordinator.
Jake Dickert, who was promoted to Wyoming’s DC this past season, has been tabbed to fill the same role by new Cougars coach Nick Rolovich, according to multiple reports Sunday.
Also headed to Pullman are Wyoming assistants AJ Cooper (defensive ends) and John Richardson (cornerbacks). The moves were first reported by Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
Wyoming ranked 11th nationally last year in scoring defense and ground yards per game while allowing only 2.92 yards per rush, fifth-lowest in the country. In total defense, the Cowboys and their 4-2-5 system ranked 43rd, giving up 364 yards a game.
Dickert coached safeties for most of his three-year stint at Wyoming under defensive-minded head coach Craig Bohl, who had also employed him for three seasons of his highly successful tenure at FCS power North Dakota State.
Dickert has also coached at South Dakota State, the Mankato branch of Minnesota State, Augustana and South Dakota. Before that he was a receiver at Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
He becomes the Cougars’ first official defensive coordinator since Tracy Claeys resigned after Game 4 last season and was replaced on an interim basis by Roc Bellantoni.
Rolovich, hired away from Hawaii last week to replace Leach, is expected to have an all-new Cougar coaching staff. According to multiple reports, it will include four members of his on-field Hawaii staff, including offensive coordinator Brian Smith. The others are Craig Stutzmann (quarterbacks), Mark Weber (offensive line) and Michael Ghobrial (special teams). Also accompanying Rolovich to Pullman is UH chief of staff Jason Cvercko.
Like Rolovich, Smith is a proponent of the run-and-shoot offense and part of a coaching tree that includes run-and-shoot luminaries Mouse Davis and June Jones.
Smith is a former Hawaii offensive lineman who was Rolovich’s associate head coach throughout his four years at the school, and he also coached there for Greg McMackin from 2008 to ‘11. His other stops have included Occidental and California Lutheran.
Grummert my be contacted at daleg@lmtribune..com or (208) 848-2290.