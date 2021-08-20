Rolovich says he will comply with mandate

He’s still measuring his words carefully on the subject, but Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich said Thursday he’ll comply with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s most recent vaccination mandate.
Inslee said Wednesday all education workers in the state, including college athletic coaches, must be fully vaccinated for the coronavirus by Oct. 17 or risk being fired.
“I plan on following his mandate, for sure,” Rolovich said after the 12th practice of the Cougars’ preseason camp.
He stopped short of saying definitively that he’ll get the vaccination, or when he might do so. When asked if was waiting for the Food and Drug Administration to grant full approval (as opposed to emergency approval) to COVID-19 vaccines, he repeated, “I’m just going to follow his mandate.”
Exceptions to Inslee’s edict are limited to medical conditions and religious beliefs. Since announcing plans a month ago to avoid getting inoculated, Rolovich repeatedly has refused to explain the nature of his objections.
Still, his latest comments might ease some tensions at WSU, where a vaccination requirement for staff and students exists but hadn’t previously swayed Rolovich from his refusal. He did characterize it as “an ongoing decision.”
When asked if other holdouts on his staff plan to get vaccinated, Rolovich said, “I believe they all plan on following the mandate. It’s what the deal is.”
He declined to say what percentage of his team had been inoculated, referring reporters to athletic director Pat Chun on that topic.
A person isn’t considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after his or her second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single Johnson & Johnson dose. That means Rolovich must be vaccinated by Oct. 4 to comply with Inslee’s mandate.
GUARANTANO MAKES LIST — The Cougars’ grad transfer from Tennessee, Jarrett Guarantano, was named to the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, given annually to the nation’s premier quarterback.
Guarantano, who started 32 games for Tennessee, is locked in a three-way battle for WSU’s starting job with Jayden de Laura and Camm Cooper. The Cougars open Sept. 4 at home against Utah State.
