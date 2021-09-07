With the status of Jarrett Guarantano still up in the air, Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich said Monday he’s leaning toward starting Jayden de Laura at quarterback against Portland State this week.
Guarantano incurred an unspecified leg injury in the second quarter of a stunning season-opening 26-23 loss Saturday to Utah State, and de Laura played the rest of the way.
The Cougars (0-1, 0-0) face Portland State (0-1, 0-0) of the FCS ranks Saturday (3 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field in Pullman.
De Laura, a true sophomore who started all four WSU games last year, was told late last week that he’d been edged out in a preseason battle with Guarantano, a grad transfer from Tennessee.
“I think he handled the decision when we told him very well,” Rolovich said in a Zoom news conference. “(He was) obviously disappointed. I think he’s matured.
“He didn’t have spring ball (because he was suspended after drawing a DUI of which he was later acquitted) and there were some things in camp that gave me a little pause. I know we lost. I know he could have done some better things. But he definitely brings some energy and I thought he was mature in his decisions, in his presence.”
De Laura directed back-to-back touchdown drives in the second half as the Cougars took a 23-11 lead, but the Aggies rallied in the late stages to knock off a 17-point favorite. The WSU quarterback passed 12-for-22 for 155 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions, and rushed for 42 yards.
Guarantano and two other players injured early in the game, safety Daniel Isom and center Brian Greene, are still being evaluated, and it’s unknown how much they’ll practice this week, Rolovich said.
“I don’t know how much I’ll tell you anyway,” he said. “I know they aren’t looking like season-ending injuries. If they are, I’ll let you guys know. I want to get exams done.”
Konner Gomness replaced Greene, while Tanner Moko was among those who filled in for Isom, drawing praise from Rolovich. Another safety, Tyrone Hill Jr., is recovering from a preseason injury and may see action Saturday.
The Cougars’ top place-kicker, Andrew Boyle, was held out because of an unnamed physical issue prior to kickoff and was replaced by Dean Janikowski, who went 3-for-4 in field goals.
That Janikowski was called upon so often was disappointing to Rolovich, who lamented the Cougars’ 1-for-5 showing in red-zone TD chances. The Cougars gained only 360 offensive yards and mustered just six first-half points.
“Overall offensively we were subpar,” Rolovich said. “That starts with me. Not terribly explosive, no rhythm. Can I sit here and say we won the line of scrimmage on both sides? Probably not. I think that (Utah State) is a good team. I think we let them hang around without putting the ball in the end zone, and that gave them some life. They had more excitement than us toward the end.”
Rolovich alluded to the painful nature of the loss, not only to players and coaches but also a student-heavy crowd that had generated far more noise than would be expected of a Labor Day Weekend turnout of only 24,944.
If he were Portland State coach Bruce Barnum, Rolovich said he’d try to make his players “believe there’s a wounded animal up in Pullman and go finish him off. That’s the reality of it. I would expect (the Cougars) to have something similar in their thought process. It’s up to us to heal, flush it, bury the dead and move on.”
Rolovich declined to comment on the lawsuit filed recently by former WSU receiver Kassidy Woods, naming Rolovich and the school as defendants.
He also indicated he will not be divulging his decision on whether to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. He has repeatedly said he will comply with a state mandate for education workers to be vaccinated by Oct. 18, but has declined to say whether that will involve a request for an exemption.
“My thought process hasn’t changed,” he said, “and I’m not going to address some of those personal deals in public.”
