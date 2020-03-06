PULLMAN — Dan Ferrigno, a longtime assistant football coach who has spent time at Michigan and four Pac-12 schools, was hired as an offensive analyst by new Washington State coach Nick Rolovich.
He was one of 14 hires announced Thursday by Rolovich.
Ferrigno, 66, originally from San Francisco, boasts more Pac-12 experience than most members of Rolovich’s primary coaching staff, which was assembled shortly after his hiring in January. His career has included stops at USC, Oregon, California and Oregon State.
He coached tight ends and special teams at Michigan from 2011-14 and has spent the past three years working with receivers and special teams at Cal Poly.
Other additions to Rolovich’s staff include Kolney Cassel as offensive quality control, Jordan Malone as defensive analyst, Stanley Franks Jr. as defensive quality control and David Fox as director of football operations.
Rob Schlaeger was tabbed as director of player personnel and will be assisted by Ryan Robinson and Mike Slife. Other posts went to Jessi Seumalo as director of on-campus recruiting and Bryce Oldroyd as director of digital media.
Graduate assistants are Rafael Aguilar on offense, Jesse Bobbit and Mitch Viger on defense and Mac Alexander on special teams.
TRACK AND FIELDL-C relays don’t advance
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Both of Lewis-Clark State’s relays posted the 14th-best times in the prelims and failed to make the finals of the NAIA indoor track championships.
The Warrior women’s 1,600-meter relay of Karli Smith, McKinley Litton, Ashley Britt and Rebekka Kalmbach took fifth in its heat in 3 minutes, 57.31. It needed to be in the top two to advance.
The men’s distance medley quartet of Cameron Preston, Bryan Carter, Josh Lay and Dillon Dawson placed last in its eight-team heat in 10:42.40.
“As I have always professed, I think running at a national championship can make you better, no matter what the result — gives you a chance to see that you belong, motivates you to be better and want to return,” coach Mike Collins said.
For their men’s relay, the Warriors decided against using distance standout Cole Olsen, whose semifinal in the open 3,000 is today.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho’s Klinker to go to NCAA forum
INDIANAPOLIS — Idaho senior Lizzy Klinker was picked to represent the Big Sky Conference as the female student-athlete representative at the 2020 NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum that will take place April 16-19 in Los Angeles.
The forum is an annual event the NCAA conducts with the goal to have students return to campus with invaluable leadership skills along with a refined understanding of personal values, core beliefs and behavioral styles. She will be one of 300 student-athletes attending.
BASKETBALLNWAC suspends tourney
The Northwest Athletic Conference suspended it’s men’s and women’s basketball tournament, which was being conducted at Everett Community College in Everett, Wash., because of a case of the novel coronavirus.
On the school’s website, it states EvCC was closed as of noon Thursday and will be closed throughout the weekend for cleaning. After the school was closed, a student who tested positive for COVID-19 came forward.
The NWAC said it would provide details on when it would reschedule the tournament at a later date.