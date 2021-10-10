Rolovich confirms he’s seeking religious exemption

PULLMAN — Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich confirmed Saturday that he’s seeking a religious exemption from a state mandate requiring education workers to be vaccinated for the coronavirus.
He was responding to a USA Today story from earlier in the day that quoted Rolovich’s former coach June Jones saying as much. Rolovich appeared to take exception to Jones’ remarks.
“Not terribly happy with the way it happened,” he said during a Zoom news conference after the Cougars’ 31-24 win against Oregon State at Gesa Field. “I hope there’s no player that I coach has to wake up and feel the way I felt today. I don’t feel it was malicious but that wasn’t a great thing to wake up to, to be honest with you.”
Jones, who was coach at Hawaii when Rolovich was a quarterback there in 2000-01, said he’s been trying to persuade him to be vaccinated.
Rolovich repeatedly has said he plans to comply with the state mandate, which requires education workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or receive a medical or religious exemption. But this is the first time he’s acknowledged how he plans to do so. It’s already too late for him to be fully vaccinated by the deadline.
Requests for exemptions at WSU are being reviewed by a school committee that doesn’t have access to the applicants’ identity. Rolovich said he hasn’t heard back from the school.
Rolovich comes from a Catholic background and attended Marin County Catholic High School in the California Bay Area.
When asked if the controversy surrounding his vaccination plans has been an uncomfortable experience, Rolovich said, “You think it’s been a fun time? Of course it’s been difficult for everybody. Players are going through some of those same things. I think it’s an incredible stress for especially the young people.”
In the news conference after game, the two WSU players who were asked about Rolovich’s situation expressed support for him.
“We have no issues with coach Rolo,” quarterback Jayden de Laura said. “We have no issue with any of our coaches. We respect their decisions.
“I feel like it’s just the guys covering us, they’re trying to dig a hole on our Cougar football team. I thought you guys were supposed to be supporting us, and you guys are over here trying to take out our head guy, draw all of these ‘He’s a bad guy on our team, he’s the reason why we lost’ and stuff. That’s not it. That’s not it. It’s just that offensively we weren’t executing. We have no problem with Rolo. I respect him. I love him. I love him to death. I’d do anything for him.”
Edge rusher Brennan Jackson said, “I don’t think (the vaccination issue) has played too big a role in our locker room. At the end of the day we just support what he wants to do, like we support our teammates. He’s our head coach and we want to play as hard as we can because he gives us as much as he can.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.