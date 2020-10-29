Rolovich confirms he’s got a No. 1 QB

Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich confirmed Wednesday he has chosen a starting quarterback, even as he expressed regret that he’d divulged that fact.
Rolovich seems to have no intention of announcing his choice before the Cougars open their season Nov. 7 at Oregon State, and he regrets posing any possible distraction for his players.
“I’m not terribly happy I made the mistake of saying that we named one internally,” he said in a Zoom news conference after practice. “I don’t want to put anything on our team, where they need to worry about it or be questioned about it. That’s on me. But I think as much element of surprise as we can do for the first game is usually something I like to do.”
Then he smilingly added, “Puckett got me.”
He was referring to Jason Puckett, on whose Seattle radio show Tuesday he’d revealed the fact he’d named a starter.
Through the first two-plus weeks of preseason practice, Rolovich split the quarterback reps evenly between Camm Cooper, Gunner Cruz and Jayden de Laura. Starting Wednesday, he began giving his starter about half the reps and the other two a quarter each, he said.
The fourth-string quarterback, walk-on Victor Gabalis, now is playing on the scout team, he said.
Rolovich acknowledged he had two disappointed quarterbacks on his hands Wednesday.
“First day, that’s a hard thing to handle,” he said. “I told them, ‘That’s now your job to prove me wrong. And don’t get complacent if you’re the one.’ I think they understand, in any football season but especially this football season, the worst thing they can do for their teammates and really their selves is take your foot off the gas and start feeling sorry for yourselves.”
He was referring to an accelerated preparation schedule after the Pac-12 announced in September a reversal of its decision to put football on hold in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rolovich dismissed the notion he based his quarterback decision largely on the offense’s lackluster showing Saturday in the Cougars’ second and final scrimmage.
“That wasn’t necessarily a play-football scrimmage and see what you’ve got,” he said. “It was much more situational. The guys in each group were really mixed up and (the focus was to) get the awareness of the situation and how we’re going to handle game day, from pregame warmups to stretch to how we’re going to handle the headsets and communication on the sideline.”
He said the decision was based more on the first scrimmage and the team’s other practices.
NO MCDOUGLE? — Cougars defensive lineman Lamonte McDougle hinted on social media this week he’s sitting out this season. He used a “#2021” hashtag and wrote, “I’ll be back in 2021 to give you the summary.”
McDougle, a junior, is one of the team’s most experienced interior linemen and in August wrote on Twitter, “not playing this season isn’t an option.” But later he told a Spokane TV station both his parents had contracted the coronavirus.
Cougars defensive coordinator Jake Dickert was evasive last week when asked if McDougle was part of the mix on the defensive line.
WATCH LIST NEWS — Cougs senior Oscar Draguicevich III has been added to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s top punter. He averaged 45.1 yards per kick last season.
UNLEASH 2.0 — The WSU athletic department announced it has launched the second year of the internal strategic plan it calls Unleash.
Among the goals of Unleash 2.0 is to help student-athletes thrive with the NCAA’s new policies on name, image and likeness. The program also wants to pursue new strategies for recruiting members of the Cougar Athletic Fund and for using the athletic department to promote the university.
The school said Unleash accomplished its top 10 goals for its first year. It finished in the top 40 in the Director’s Cup (the national all-sports competition), posted its highest grade-point average ever and set records for fund-raising and ticket sales.
