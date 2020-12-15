The disappointment of having a game snatched away at the 11th hour has only deepened the Washington State Cougars’ yen to resume their pandemic-ravaged season, according to coach Nick Rolovich
“I heard Stutz say it and I agree with him,” he said of quarterbacks coach Craig Stutzmann. “That’s the best Monday we’ve had this year.”
The Cougars (1-2) began preparation Monday for their final regular-season game of the season Saturday against Utah (2-2) at Salt Lake City.
Kickoff is 10:30 a.m. PST and television coverage is by FS1.
The Cougs’ home game against California last Saturday was canceled less than two hours before kickoff when one of the Bears drew a positive coronavirus test and contact tracing pushed the team below the Pac-12 minimum for available players.
Not much later, Rolovich said his frustration was compounded by the fact that the Cougars were coming off an excellent week of practice. He was asked in a Zoom news conference if that excellence had carried over into Monday.
He said he could speak only for the offense, but “I didn’t catch any body language or energy issues on the defensive side of the ball. They’ve been pretty consistent in the work they’ve put in all year anyway. I would say it did carry over.”
As planned from the start, the Pac-12 on Sunday paired up the 10 teams not involved in the league championship for five also-ran games.
The Cougars have played only one home game this year and were hoping to stage their finale in Martin Stadium, Rolovich said. But that issue was subsumed by the desire to play again. So were any worries about playing in frigid, high-altitude Salt Lake in mid-December.
“I think the weather is the last thing on people’s mind these days,” he said. “If we’re playing on hot coals, all we want to do is play. Is there a little strategic (concern), and make sure you talk about it? Yeah, but we can play in a junkyard.
“What’s an honor is to be surrounded by this team and what their mindset has been and what it continues to grow to, especially after Cal and going into this game. I don’t think it (their main concern) is snow, I don’t think it’s rain and I don’t think it will be wind. I don’t care if it’s all of that and we get slapped around and punched in the face. This team just wants to go play , and I can ride with that.”
In addition to losing the Cal game, the Cougars saw contests against Stanford and Washington get canceled by an outbreak on their own team.
Standout running back Max Borghi, who has been sidelined all season with an undisclosed back problem, was among the Cougars warming up on the Martin Stadium field when the cancellation occurred. Rolovich was asked if he had genuinely planned to use Borghi that day.
“That’s top-secret classified information that I’m not prepared to talk about on Zoom,” he said.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune or (208) 848-2290.