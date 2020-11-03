Before preseason workouts began, Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich warned his youngest players that disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic might hurt their chances of proving themselves before the season begins.
A true freshman will start at quarterback anyway.
Rolovich confirmed during a Zoom news conference Monday evening that Jayden de Laura will get the nod when the Cougars play Oregon State on Saturday night at Corvallis, Ore.
As it turned out, it was the older quarterbacks who possibly didn’t get a chance to prove themselves, Rolovich said. Third-year sophomore Camm Cooper and second-year freshman Gunner Cruz had been steeped in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense in recent years, while de Laura was running a version of Rolovich’s run-and-shoot at St. Louis High in Honolulu.
With the pandemic-caused cancellation of spring drills and the postponement of preseason workouts, the Cougars didn’t get a chance to dive into the run-and-shoot on the field until four weeks ago.
“It allowed him (de Laura) to get on a competitive level quickly, especially not having spring ball,” Rolovich said. “He kind of had a level playing field.
“It was close,” he said of the competition, “almost to a point somewhat unfair, because I don’t think they (Cooper and Cruz) got the opportunity that they would have gotten in a yearly cycle. But the clock is ticking. We have to get ready to play.”
De Laura was privately anointed No. 1 signal-caller last week, and Rolovich’s plan to keep the news a secret was foiled when the Spokesman-Review broke the story Sunday, citing unnamed sources. In Monday’s unusual news conference, Rolovich playfully withheld confirmation of his starter for several minutes, at one point demanding fruitlessly to know the reporter’s sources. But he eventually acknowledged the news as accurate.
De Laura “came in from the summer and really put in the work,” the coach said. “I thought he was productive and consistent and is going to give us the best chance to move the ball this Saturday. That doesn’t mean the other two didn’t do some good things. We’ve got to be able to count on them also.”
Of de Laura’s strengths, Rolovich said, “Good arm strength, good understanding, good timing, good zone manipulation of defenders. Gets the ball out quickly, has got some accuracy, has some ability to make some plays off-script. And his competitive nature. I think he came here for a reason. He’s got to perform well. The other two guys are right behind him.”
Cougars offensive tackle Abe Lucas said de Laura didn’t need much time to impress players.
“He’s been working hard, and we all liked him immediately,” he said. “I mean, he wasn’t an idiot. That’s always good when you have a guy who’s basically locked in. And we worked with him as much as we could throughout the summer when people were here (in Pullman). He’s a young guy, a little bit immature at times, but we can fix it. There’s nothing wrong with it. Everybody is a little immature when they first get in.
“He’s not a stupid freshman that we have to worry about off the field,” Lucas said. “That’s really what we care about. The on-the-field stuff will take of itself as long as you work hard, but you can throw it all away off the field if you’re a acting studup, and he doesn’t do that.”
