Rogers leads Thunder on Snake

Former world champion jet boat racer Ryan Rogers of Lewiston and his boat Pure Insanity led the way in cumulative results through Day 1 of action in the Thunder on the Snake Jet River Marathon on Saturday.
The entrants first raced to Bear Bar around 30 miles upstream for the opening leg of competition, then jetted back for a second leg before holding a circuit race to account for a third. The field was smaller than it has historically been because of border closures keeping away visitors from abroad thanks to the pandemic, but organizer and participant Mike Lindsey deemed the event a success under the circumstances.
“There was a lot of passes and chases and people going really fast,” he said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Racing continues at 9:15 a.m. today, with the contestants heading to Bear Bar and back again in the final two legs.
SATURDAY TOTALS
Class A — 1. Ryan Rogers 59:45; 2. Ryan Hudson 1:07:54; 3. Jeff Edwardsen 1:17:01.
Class FX — 1. Chris Barger 1:22:08; 2. Mike Lindsey 1:24:55; 3. Shay White 1:27:41.