Rogers draws No. 1 national ranking

AREA BRIEFS
Rylan Rogers, the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley wrestler who competes for Blair Academy prep school in New Jersey, has drawn a No. 1 national ranking at 182 pounds and will try to defend that honor in a tournament in Texas in October.
Rogers, a junior ranked No. 1 by Flowrestling, will face Lenny Pinto of Stroudsberg (Pa.) High in the Who’s #1 tournament on Oct. 3 at Austin, Texas.
Pinto is ranked No. 3 at 170 pounds but is wrestling up a weight class for the Who’s #1.
Rogers, of Clarkston, is entering his third year at Blair, a national wrestling power, and last year he won the 182-pound title at the prestigious National Prep School Championships in Pennsylvania.
Rogers is 2-2 against Pinto, who defeated him 7-1 in the 170-pound 16U finals of the national freestyle tournament last summer at Fargo, N.D.
Falk throws for 49ers
Former Washington State quarterback Luke Falk, a free agent looking for a new opportunity in the NFL, worked out for the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, NBC Sports reported.
He threw to free-agent receivers Tavon Austin and J.J. Nelson, according to the Twitter report.
Falk started two games as an injury replacement for the New York Jets last year before being cut in October.