Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia is unable to catch a double hit by Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier, that bounced off the heel fo his glove, during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby walks to the dugout after being pulled in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe (30) reaches on a single as Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France waits on the throw during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Seattle Mariners' Carlos Santana (41) celebrates his double next to Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Josh Sborz looks down at his arm after he was struck by a ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Sborz continued throwing in the inning. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger makes a leaping catch of a ball hit by Texas Rangers' Leody Taveras during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Haniger threw to first to double off Nathaniel Lowe. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez hits a two-run single during the fourth inning of Friday’s game at Texas.
Associated Press
Seattle players celebrate Friday’s 6-2 win at Texas. The Mariners are 12-2 against the Rangers this year.
Associated Press
Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim hits an RBI single against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Seattle Mariners celebrate the team's 6-2 win in a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Star rookie Julio Rodriguez got two hits in his return to the Seattle lineup as the Mariners took over the first wild-card position in the American League by beating the Texas Rangers 6-2 on Friday.
The 21-year-old Rodriguez, who put on an impressive show in the All-Star Home Run Derby, had missed the Mariners’ previous 11 games with a wrist injury.
Rodriguez hit a tiebreaking, opposite-field single to shallow right with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. He was the first batter to face Jose Leclerc, who relieved Taylor Hearn (5-7).
Rodriguez hit a grand slam off Leclerc at Globe Life Field on July 15.
“I just felt good,” Rodriguez said. “I just went out there and competed. I wasn’t worried about anything.”
Rodriguez also sent a 400-foot shot almost over the left-field foul pole in the sixth that was ruled foul, even after a Seattle challenge.
“I thought it went over,” Rodriguez said. “They should put (the pole) higher.”
George Kirby (4-3) allowed two runs in 5ž innings on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk. It was the rookie’s second consecutive win.
The victory, combined with Toronto’s loss to Cleveland, gave the Mariners a half-game lead over the Blue Jays.
The Mariners are a season-best 10 games above .500 and are 12-2 with nine consecutive wins this season against the Rangers, who dropped to a season-low 14 games under .500.
Seattle took a 4-2 lead into the ninth inning and Eugenio Suarez added a two-run double.
The Rangers scored on Marcus Semien’s groundout in the third and Jonah Heim’s single in the sixth.
Texas used a bullpen game with Josh Sborz making his first start in 88 big league appearances.
Sborz took a liner off his upper right arm of the bat Mitch Haniger, the game’s third batter. Sborz finished the inning with one more pitch and was replaced in the second by Hearn, the first of five Texas relievers.
Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Sborz obviously was sore but the pitcher’s status won’t be clear until being examined today.
The Rangers’ first hit was Nathaniel Lowe’s infield single leading off the second, but he was doubled off first to end the inning following a running, leaping catch by Haniger at the wall in right field on a ball hit by Leody Taveras.
500TH CAREER WIN FOR SERVAIS — Seattle manager Scott Servais’ voice cracked as he talked about the milestone victory.
“It’s really hard to do – and not get fired,” he said, laughing. “It’s a credit to our players. I said that to them when they dumped the Gatorade or whatever on me.”
SHORT HOPS — Seattle was 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position, Texas 1-for-6. … Lowe has an 18-game on-base streak, the longest by a Ranger this season. … Haniger had three singles and is 10-for-22 in six games since returning from an ankle sprain that sidelined him since late April. … The Mariners designated right-hander Ken Giles for assignment.
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners catcher Curt Casali (oblique) returned from the 10-day injured list Thursday. Casali was acquired from San Francisco on Aug. 2 and hasn’t appeared for Seattle.
UP NEXT — Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (7-11, 3.98 ERA) will make his fifth start vs. Texas this season today. He’s 1-1 with a 4.38 ERA in those games, which the M’s and Rangers split. ... Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning (2-6, 4.04) won Aug. 6 for the first time since April 30, shutting out the Chicago White Sox in seven innings on one hit and one walk.