ARLINGTON, Texas — Star rookie Julio Rodriguez got two hits in his return to the Seattle lineup as the Mariners took over the first wild-card position in the American League by beating the Texas Rangers 6-2 on Friday.

The 21-year-old Rodriguez, who put on an impressive show in the All-Star Home Run Derby, had missed the Mariners’ previous 11 games with a wrist injury.

