SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez homered for the second day in a row and Cal Raleigh had a two-run triple in the fifth inning as the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 8-6 on Thursday.
Seattle has won 17 of 19 games against Oakland and earned its third straight victory overall to improve to 37-41. Seattle also has won eight of 10.
“A good way to start the series,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Need to keep it rolling. We’re not used to giving up six runs and winning.”
Oakland finished the month of June with the worst record in baseball at 5-21.
The A’s recalled Adrian Martinez from Triple-A Las Vegas for his second career start, and he allowed seven runs and seven hits in 4ž innings.
“Overall I thought he threw strikes, you know, it was just one pitch away from getting out of that fifth inning,” Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said.
Rodríguez tagged his 13th homer of the season and seventh in June. His solo shot over the center-field wall put the Mariners up 2-1 in the third. He sent one to the upper deck of T-Mobile Park in Wednesday’s win against Baltimore.
The American League rookie of the month for May is making a case for another nod in June. He batted .280 with 16 RBI and 22 runs.
After Abraham Toro regained Seattle’s lead 5-4 with a two-out single to left field, Raleigh followed with a two-run triple into deep center field off the glove of Skye Bolt. The throw to third base ricocheted off Sheldon Neuse’s mitt, and Raleigh scored to give Seattle an 8-4 cushion.
It was Raleigh’s first career triple. He also doubled down the right-field line in the eighth.
“It was just a cool moment,” Raleigh said. “It honestly felt like I was playing Little League again.”
Oakland’s Ramón Laureano belted two home runs, a three-run opposite field blast to right to tie the game at 4 in the fifth inning, then another in the ninth to trim the Mariners’ lead to 8-6.
“Opposite-field homers are really impressive and he had two of them tonight,” Kotsay said.
Seattle starter Logan Gilbert (9-3) didn’t have his best performance despite going six innings. His four runs allowed were the most he’s allowed since May 11. He surrendered two home runs, including one to veteran Elvis Andrus in the third.
Dylan Moore hit a 414-foot, two-run homer into the left field stands to give the Mariners a 4-1 lead in the fourth.
Despite allowing the solo homer to Laureano, Seattle closer Paul Sewald notched his eighth save of the season.
SUSPENSION — Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford began a four-game suspension after his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
Crawford was one of the three Mariners who appealed their suspensions from Major League Baseball, along with outfielders Jesse Winker (seven games) and Rodriguez (two games). Crawford had his reduced from five games to four. Decisions haven’t been announced for Winker and Rodriguez.
“Certainly, unfortunate for us. Everybody knows what he does leading off and playing shortstop,” Servais said. “But we will abide by the rules and the rulings that are out there.”
ALL-STAR VOTING — Seattle first baseman Ty France is a finalist for the All-Star Game at his position along with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Both advance to the final round of the MLB All-Star Ballot, with the second phase of voting beginning 9 a.m. Pacific on Tuesday.
France was placed on the 10-day IL June 25 after suffering a left elbow sprain. He is batting .316 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs.
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis (concussion) is making progress in his return and is “very close” to beginning his rehab assignment, according to Servais. ... Catcher Tom Murphy had shoulder surgery Wednesday in Texas.
UP NEXT — Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (4-8, 3.31) will make his 16th start today. He’s pitched at least six innings in his last three starts and surrendered only five runs in that span. ... Oakland will start right-hander James Kaprielian (0-5, 5.88). He took a no-decision Sunday after pitching five innings and allowing three runs on two hits.
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kemp lf 4 1 1 0 Rodriguez cf 3 2 1 1
Laureano rf 5 2 2 4 Winker lf 4 1 2 0
Brown 1b 5 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0
Piscotty dh 5 0 1 0 Santana 1b 4 1 1 0
Murphy c 4 1 1 0 Toro 2b 3 1 1 2
Bolt cf 4 0 0 0 Raleigh c 4 1 2 2
Andrus ss 3 1 1 1 Frazier dh 3 1 1 0
Neuse 3b 3 0 3 1 Upton ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Allen 2b 3 1 2 0 Moore ss 3 1 1 2
Machin ph 1 0 0 0 Haggerty rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 31 8 9 7
Oakland 001 030 011 — 6
Seattle 101 240 00x — 8
E—Allen (4), Gilbert (1). DP—Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB—Oakland 7, Seattle 3. 2B—Winker (13), Raleigh (8). 3B—Raleigh (1). HR—Andrus (4), Laureano 2 (4), Rodriguez (13), Moore (4). SF—Toro (3). S—Kemp (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Martinez L,1-1 4 7 7 7 2 3
Puk 2 1 1 0 0 4
Snead 1 1 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Gilbert W,9-3 6 8 4 4 1 3
Munoz H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo 1 2 1 1 1 0
Sewald S,8-10 1 1 1 1 0 3
Gilbert pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Martinez (Rodriguez).
Umpires—Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T—2:53. A—20,860 (47,929).