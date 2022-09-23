Seattle Mariners pitcher Andres Munoz, left, celebrates with catcher Cal Raleigh after the Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore, bottom, steals second base under Oakland Athletics shortstop Nick Allen, who cannot catch the ball on a throwing error by catcher Shea Langeliers, during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Moore advanced to third base on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, middle, drops his glove in the dugout after leaving the field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty, from left, celebrates with Jarred Kelenic and Mitch Haniger after the Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh hits an RBI double against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Associated PressSeattle’s Adam Frazier watches his two-run double during the sixth inning of Thursday’s game at Oakland.
OAKLAND, Calif. — Julio Rodríguez doubled and scored before leaving with lower back tightness, and the Seattle Mariners overcame the loss of the rookie center fielder to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-5 on Thursday and avoid a three-game sweep.
Rodríguez slowly walked off the field with a trainer in the bottom half of the first inning. He recently missed three games in Anaheim with a lower back issue.
“Concerning,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It’s the same area in the (lower) back. He’ll get (a) work up tomorrow when we get to Kansas City, get an MRI and pictures of that.”
Jarred Kelenic moved from left to center field and Sam Haggerty entered the game in left. Kelenic homered and doubled in his first game since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma.
“They both felt pretty good,” Servais said. “I’m just happy that we came out with a ‘W’ today.”
Adam Frazier went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Mitch Haniger, Cal Raleigh, Jesse Winker and Ty France also drove in runs for Seattle, which entered the day with a four-game lead over Baltimore for the third and final American League wild-card spot.
“When Julio went down, we just kind of picked each other up and grinded through it, came out on top,” Kelenic said. “That was the biggest thing.”
Stephen Vogt tripled in three runs for Oakland. Tony Kemp and Shea Langeliers added RBI.
The A’s built a 5-3 lead against Mariners starter George Kirby, tagging the rookie right-hander for five runs on seven hits in 2 innings. Kirby struck out one and walked three.
Kelenic homered against Oakland starter Adrián Martínez in the fourth inning to bring the Mariners within one. Martínez allowed five runs on six hits and two walks in five innings, striking out seven.
Kelenic tied the game in the sixth with an RBI double off reliever Kirby Snead. Frazier added a two-run double to put Seattle ahead.
Snead (1-1) surrendered two runs on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.
Matthew Boyd (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings to earn his second win as a Mariner. Boyd and five other relievers limited the A’s to just two hits in 6ž innings.
“Our bullpen was nails today,” Servais said. “Matt Boyd was fantastic giving us two shutout innings and the guys after him did their job putting zeros up there, allowing our offense to get back in the game.”
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford was held out of the lineup with a minor leg issue. “He had kind of a funny slide four or five days ago at second base,” Servais said. “Got hit by a pitch on the same leg. Didn’t look like he was moving great last night. Had a chance to talk to him after the game and thought it best to give him a day-to-day.”
UP NEXT — Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (10-14, 4.01 ERA) opens a three-game series today in Kansas City. Gonzales has pitched at least six innings in five consecutive starts.