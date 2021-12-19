Rodman’s career highs send Washington State’s men past N. Colorado

PULLMAN — This time, the Washington State men’s basketball team didn’t let a big lead slip through its hands.
D.J. Rodman got loose coming off the bench and finished with a career-high 21 points on 6-for-11 shooting from 3-point range Saturday as the Cougars beat Northern Colorado 82-56 in a nonconference game at Beasley Coliseum.
“This was a good bounce back for us,” coach Kyle Smith said. “I think we were a little emotionally drained after those close losses, which can build up on you. We started out a little sluggish, a little hung over, but we stayed with it.”
Rodman, a 6-foot-6 junior, also snagged a career-high 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. He entered the contest having reached double digits in the scoring column just once this season and averaging 5.3 points per game.
“It was good to see him just being aggressive about it, because he’s got a really good feel, good brain, good understanding,” Smith said. “He’s gotten more athletic, and hopefully he rolls with this. Twenty-one and 10 against anybody in Division I is great.”
Rodman had been struggling this season, only getting 20 or more minutes of playing time through the first nine games of the season. But lately, he’s been getting a few more minutes and his production is starting to show.
However, Rodman said the challenge was laid down to him before game time to step it up.
“(Associate head) coach (Jim) Shaw challenged us this game to grow up and become the players that we can be,” Rodman said. “I think tonight really showed that we can be good players on this team.”
WSU’s Michael Flowers and Andrej Jakimovski each scored 16 points, Efe Abogidi 12, and Noah Williams 11.
Kur Jongkuch and Dru Kuxhausen each scored 11 for Northern Colorado (6-7).
The Bears’ success was brief as Matt Johnson II and Daylen Kountz buried 3-pointers in succession to start the game. But Washington State countered with 12 consecutive points and the Cougars (8-4) led the rest of the way.
Johnson sank a pair of foul shots with 4:17 before halftime to reduce Northern Colorado’s deficit to 24-20, but Rodman responded with a 3 and WSU closed the half on a 17-6 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.
But it did get dicey once again. Just as Eastern Washington, South Dakota State and New Mexico State had done in previous games, the Bears closed a 21-point lead to 10 in the early part of the second half. But this time, Rodman had the answers. He canned three 3s in a four-minute stretch, then Flowers converted one from outside to push the 49-39 advantage to 62-39. Northern Colorado never could get closer than 16 the rest of the way.
“I felt really good before the game, I felt good throughout the game, I felt like I brought good energy and I knew I hit three 3s in the first half, so why couldn’t I do it in the second half,” Rodman said.
The Cougars next play at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Boise State at Spokane Arena.
N. COLORADO (6-7)
Jongkuch 5-5 1-2 11, Hume 2-8 0-1 5, Johnson 2-5 4-4 9, Kountz 1-3 0-0 3, Kuxhausen 3-8 2-3 11, Kennedy 0-4 2-2 2, Bloch 2-8 0-0 6, Smoots 1-5 4-4 7, Hughes 1-3 0-1 2, Hudgens 0-4 0-0 0, Melvin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 13-17 56.
WASHINGTON ST. (8-4)
Gueye 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Bamba 1-4 0-0 2, Flowers 5-7 3-4 16, Williams 3-13 4-4 11, Roberts 1-7 0-0 2, Rodman 7-13 1-2 21, Jakimovski 5-9 2-2 14, Abogidi 4-5 4-4 12, Rapp 0-1 0-0 0, DeWolf 0-0 2-2 2, Koulibaly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 16-18 82.
Halftime: Washington St. 41-26. 3-Point Goals: N. Colorado 9-32 (Kuxhausen 3-8, Bloch 2-5, Kountz 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Smoots 1-5, Hume 1-6, Hudgens 0-2, Kennedy 0-2), Washington St. 12-33 (Rodman 6-11, Flowers 3-5, Jakimovski 2-5, Williams 1-3, Bamba 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Koulibaly 0-1, Rapp 0-1, Roberts 0-5). Rebounds: N. Colorado 29 (Kennedy 8), Washington St. 40 (Rodman 10). Assists: N. Colorado 9 (Johnson, Kountz, Kuxhausen 2), Washington St. 14 (Flowers 4). Total Fouls: N. Colorado 17, Washington St. 19. A: 2,438 (11,671).