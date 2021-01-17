GREEN BAY, Wis. — Don’t tell Aaron Rodgers the lack of capacity crowds in a pandemic will limit the Green Bay Packers’ home-field advantage in the NFC championship game.
He’s been waiting too long for this moment to have any such negative thoughts.
Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday. He will play a conference championship game at home for the first time since taking over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback in 2008.
“I’m definitely a little emotional, just thinking about what we’ve been through,” said Rodgers, who went 23-of-36 passing for 296 yards. “It got me emotional with the crowd out there today.”
Rodgers threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams and a game-clinching 58-yarder to Allen Lazard with 6:52 left. Rodgers also had a 1-yard touchdown run, the first by a Packers quarterback in a playoff game at Lambeau Field since Bart Starr’s winning sneak in the Ice Bowl against Dallas on Dec. 31, 1967.
The Packers reached the NFC championship game for the fourth time in seven seasons as they chase their first Super Bowl berth in a decade. It will be their first NFC title contest at Lambeau Field since hosting after the 2007 season, when they fell to the New York Giants 23-20 in overtime. Rodgers was on Green Bay’s roster during that season backing up Brett Favre.
Green Bay won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season as the NFC’s No. 6 seed, and has lost at Seattle, Atlanta and San Francisco in its past three conference championship game appearances.
This game showed what a home-field edge can mean. The Packers played in front of 8,456 fans — a crowd that included paying spectators for the first time all season — but that small crowd made plenty of noise as the Packers built an early lead amid snow flurries.
Rodgers said it felt like there were 50,000 fans. Running back Aaron Jones said it seemed more like 80,000, and Lazard added “it felt like 90,000 honestly.”
That crowd chanted “M! V! P!” during the closing minutes to salute Rodgers.
“It’s hard to really put into words how special that feeling is, but you can feel it,” Rodgers said. “It’s so palpable. You can feel the energy in the stadium. It’s just different. It’s different playing in front of a crowd. It’s a little more special and obviously more sweet.”
Rodgers helped Green Bay’s potent offense overpower the Rams’ vaunted defense for much of the day. The Packers didn’t allow any sacks despite playing without injured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, while Green Bay sacked Jared Goff four times.
Jones ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries, including a 60-yard burst to open the second half. Rodgers called the Packers’ offensive linemen “the stars of the game tonight.”
L.A. Rams 3 7 8 0 — 18Green Bay 3 16 6 7 — 32
First Quarter
GB: FG Crosby 24, 8:39.
LAR: FG Gay 37, 4:36.
Second Quarter
GB: Adams 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:37.
GB: Rodgers 1 run (pass failed), 3:29.
LAR: Jefferson 4 pass from Goff (Gay kick), :29.
GB: FG Crosby 39, :00.
Third Quarter
GB: A.Jones 1 run (pass failed), 12:10.
LAR: Akers 7 run (Akers pass from Goff), 1:41.
Fourth Quarter
GB: Lazard 58 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:52.
A: 7,439.
LAR GB
First downs 17 28
Total Net Yards 244 484
Rushes-yards 19-96 36-188
Passing 148 296
Punt Returns 0-0 2-17
Kickoff Returns 4-96 2-43
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-27-0 23-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-26 0-0
Punts 4-50.5 2-39.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-35 3-22
Time of Possession 23:48 36:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: L.A. Rams, Akers 18-90, Goff 1-6. Green Bay, Jones 14-99, Williams 12-65, Dillon 6-27, Rodgers 4-(minus 3).
PASSING: L.A. Rams, Goff 21-27-0-174. Green Bay, Rodgers 23-36-0-296.
RECEIVING: L.A. Rams, Woods 8-48, Jefferson 6-46, Reynolds 3-65, Higbee 2-5, Akers 1-6, Brown 1-4. Green Bay, Adams 9-66, Lazard 4-96, Tonyan 4-60, Valdes-Scantling 4-33, St. Brown 1-27, Jones 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.