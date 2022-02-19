Rockland’s defense suffocates Deary in Class 1A Division II semifinal

Rockland has made its name on defense this season. It was no different Friday.
The Bulldogs forced 25 turnovers and held Deary to just 18 percent shooting in a 44-16 victory in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state semifinal at Nampa High School.
With the victory, top-seeded Rockland (23-1) will take on No. 2 seed Council (18-0), 46-33 winners against Richfield later in the day, in the state title game at 8:30 a.m. today at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
The Bulldogs have shut teams down for the majority of the season. In fact, the most points Rockland has allowed this season was 47 in its lone loss this season Dec. 15 at Raft River.
In the past nine games, however, the Bulldogs really have clenched their teeth.
Rockland is allowing 20.7 points per game, and allowed a season-low in a 61-1 victory Jan. 18 at Clark County.
In this game, the Bulldogs’ defense was too much for the Mustangs (15-6) to overcome, as they held all but one of Deary’s players to two points or less. Rockland held the Mustangs to just 6-for-33 from the field, including 1-of-14 (7.1 percent) from 3-point range.
The Bulldogs really stiffened up in the second, as Deary was just 2-for-17 (11.8 percent) from the field and 1-of-11 (9.1 percent) from beyond the arc.
“This is the first time these girls have been to state,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “We had a tough game against Kendrick, and we followed that up against Rockland and they have experience and size. I think their shortest girl is an inch or two taller than our tallest girl. It was definitely a challenge, but I’m proud of these girls for the fight they showed throughout the game despite the gap in scores.”
Rockland didn’t have the greatest shooting night either, as the Bulldogs were 19-for-49 (38.8 percent) overall, and just 2-of-7 (28.6 percent) from distance. However, the Bulldogs had just 13 turnovers, and held a 22-5 edge in points off those mistakes.
The only player to score more than two points for the Mustangs was Kenadie Kirk, who finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Rockland also did a good job shutting down Deary sophomore Araya Wood, who finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds in the Mustangs’ 42-39 first-round win Thursday against Kendrick. In this one, Wood managed just two points on 1-for-10 shooting, adding three rebounds
“I think we’ll get back and I think this experience has given them a taste for it,” Keen said. “They like to battle, they like to fight and I think they’ve learned from this experience and we’ll be right there next year.”
Kiersley Boyer had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, who held a 35-27 edge in rebounds, including 18 on the offensive glass. It enabled Richland to hold a commanding 13-0 cushion in second-chance points.
Ember Farr added 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Richland had 19 steals in the game.
Deary plays in the third-place game at 11 a.m. today at Nampa against Richfield.
DEARY (15-6)
Kaylee Wood 1 0-0 2, Kenadie Kirk 2 3-5 8, Emiley Scott 1 0-0 2, Araya Wood 1 0-0 2, Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 0-0 2, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 3-5 16.
ROCKLAND (23-1)
Alexa Permann 0 0-0 0, Calyn Permann 1 0-0 2, Addie Wilson 1- 3-5 5, Autumn Farr 0 0-0 0, Taylie Boyer 3 0-0 8, Kiersley Boyer 5- 1-4 11, Emma Jensen 0 0-0 0, Heather Libberton 1 0-0 2, Kloee Tomkinson 0 0-0 0, Taylor Wilson 2 0-2 54, Ember Farr 5 0-0 10, Kamber Smith 0 0-0 0, Kodie Rupe 1 0-0 2, Sydney Freeman 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-11 44.
Deary 4 4 6 2—16
Rockland 16 6 14 8—44
3-point goals — Kirk, Boyer 2.
