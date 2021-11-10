PULLMAN — Tyrell Roberts hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and Jefferson Koulibaly added 13 points as Washington State opened the season with an 85-67 win Tuesday against Alcorn State at Beasley Coliseum.
“It’s always good to start with a win,” coach Kyle Smith said. “I thought we did some really good things. I also thought Alcorn State competed the whole 40 minutes and played really hard and physical, exposed some things on us a little bit. We got a lot of guys we had to incorporate and it’ll take us four or five games to get settled in, but a lot of positives to take away.”
The game started slowly before the Cougars broke away from a 13-13 tie with a 19-6 run. The stretch included three 3-pointers. Washington State led 39-25 at the half and stretched it to 23, 50-27, less than three minutes into the second half.
“We had our moments,” Smith said of his team’s performance with several new faces in the lineup. “We’re still a little deer in the highights at times, because they mixd up their defense on us ... stuff that we don’t see much of in practice. And 14 turnovers for a first game and they usually turn over people 20 times, quietly, and we were positive assist-to-turnover (ratio). That doesn’t happen enough for the Cougs, so I’m OK with that.”
Roberts, who hasn’t played in 20 months after transferring from UC San Diego, went 4-of-9 from outside and was 6-for-12 overall from the field.
“Just keep shooting,” Roberts said. “That’s what I do. Coach trusts me. I just kept shooting and they finally starting falling.”
Koulibaly, who was playing in his first collegiate game after injuries set him back last season, took a lot of pride more for his defensive work than anything.
“I’m from Montreal, Canada, so we know how to play defense,” Koulibaly said. “That’s how we do it, 94 feet, so that’s my identity.”
Washington State finished 11-of-34 from distance while Alcorn State was just 4-of-17.
T.J. Bamba scored 11 points for Washington State and Michael Flowers had nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists. The Cougars had a 44-27 rebounding advantage.
It could have been a concern that sophomore center Dishon Jackson and junior guard Noah Williams combined for just 10 points on 2-for-9 shooting from the field. Williams did make all six of his free throws, but Smith didn’t seem overly worried about their output because of the depth the team has.
“Dishon’s going to be fine, and so is Noah,” Smith said. “I just think Noah missed some time there, and he’s a little rusty. I thought he played pretty unselfishly. It’s going to be hard to play 10 guys (every night). We’ll need everyone moving forward and we’ve got a lot of games here, but it’s good to see that we can score in different ways with different options.”
WSU was 24-of-30 from the foul line, and Alcorn State was 17-of-21 — with 47 fouls called in the game.
Paul King and Oddyst Walker each had 10 points for the Braves.
Washington State next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Seattle.
ALCORN ST. (0-1)
Henry 3-10 2-4 9, Joshua 3-4 2-2 8, McQuarters 2-4 4-4 8, Thomas 3-6 0-0 6, Walker 3-10 1-1 8, King 4-7 2-2 10, Agnew 2-9 4-4 8, Montgomery 0-3 0-0 0, Morency 0-2 0-0 0, Pajeaud 1-1 1-2 3, Marshall 0-1 1-2 1, Thorn 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 23-60 17-21 67.
WASHINGTON ST. (1-0)
Gueye 3-4 0-0 6, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Flowers 2-7 4-4 9, Roberts 6-12 0-0 16, Williams 1-7 6-6 8, Abogidi 3-5 3-3 9, Jakimovski 3-9 1-2 9, Koulibaly 4-8 3-7 13, Bamba 2-3 5-6 11, Rodman 0-1 0-0 0, DeWolf 0-0 2-2 2, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 24-30 85.
Halftime: Washington St. 39-25. 3-Point Goals: Alcorn St. 4-17 (Thorn 2-3, Henry 1-2, Walker 1-5, McQuarters 0-1, Thomas 0-1, King 0-2, Montgomery 0-3), Washington St. 11-36 (Roberts 4-9, Bamba 2-3, Koulibaly 2-5, Jakimovski 2-6, Flowers 1-5, Rodman 0-1, Abogidi 0-2, Williams 0-5). Rebounds: Alcorn St. 21 (Agnew 5), Washington St. 40 (Flowers 11). Assists: Alcorn St. 7 (Thomas 3), Washington St. 16 (Flowers 6). Total Fouls: Alcorn St. 28, Washington St. 20. A: 1,023 (11,671).