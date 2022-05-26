PULLMAN — Coach Kyle Smith made a stop at the University of San Francisco before moving on to Washington State.
Guard Tyrell Roberts is doing the opposite.
Roberts, who entered the transfer portal in late April after one season at WSU, signed Tuesday with USF — the program Smith led from 2016-19.
Meanwhile, Krystal Leger-Walker, the New Zealand native who captained Washington State’s women’s basketball team during its best two-year run in program history, is heading home to begin her professional career.
Roberts’ departure comes as a surprise, considering he had been plucked out of the Division II ranks by Smith this past offseason and plugged into the starting lineup of an ever-improving power-conference team.
The 5-foot-11 Sacramento native started 31 games at shooting guard for the Cougars in 2021-22 following a two-season stint at UC San Diego, where he earned D-II All-America honors.
Roberts finished his lone season at WSU as the team’s No. 2 scorer (11.4 points per game). Known mostly for his long-range sharpshooting, Roberts connected on a respectable 34.4 percent of his 3-point attempts, adding 2.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game, shooting 92.5 percent from the foul line and committing just 1.5 turnovers each time out during WSU’s most successful season in a decade — the Cougars won 22 games and advanced to the semifinal round of the NIT.
Roberts, a graduate transfer, will fill an immediate backcourt need for the West Coast Conference’s Dons, who compiled a 24-10 record last season and earned a bid to the NCAA tournament. USF lost standout guard Jamaree Bouyea to graduation.
The Cougs are still awaiting updates from starting posts Mouhamed Gueye and Efe Abogidi, both of whom declared for the NBA draft and entered the transfer portal this offseason. The two have until June 1 to exit the draft pool.
Leger-Walker, a point guard from Waikato, New Zealand, signed a contract with Northern Kahu of the top-level Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa League, the Auckland-based franchise announced Wednesday. The team is located just 80 miles north of Leger-Walker’s hometown.
“The game in New Zealand is transforming, and I’m honored to be a part of it,” Leger-Walker said, quoted in a news release from Northern Kahu. “The Tauihi League to me is more than just the awesome basketball that is going to be on display. It is also about all the women who have come before me, who fought for this league to become a reality. I encourage any and everyone to join us on this journey so we can elevate our game to the next level on home soil.”
Leger-Walker lifted the Cougars with leadership and poised play the past two seasons, boosting WSU to back-to-back NCAA tournament berths.
After sitting out the 2019-20 season because of NCAA transfer rules, Leger-Walker started 54 games under WSU coach Kamie Ethridge at WSU and posted averages of 8.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals in her short but impactful stay.
Leger-Walker led the Pac-12 Conference in assists in 2020-21 and finished second in that category last season. She played 36 minutes per game in 2021-22 — second in the conference behind her sister, star WSU guard Charlisse Leger-Walker.
Krystal Leger-Walker earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention last year and was named an honorable mention all-defensivee player both seasons.
Krystal Leger-Walker made her debut for New Zealand’s national team at age 16. She competed alongside her sister with the Tall Ferns at the 2021 Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan.
Krystal Leger-Walker will play her first game as a pro when Northern Kahu opens its season July 3.