PULLMAN — Tyrell Roberts momentarily lost the basketball before scooping it back up and firing an awkward 3-pointer.
The ball swished through the net for the junior guard’s game-high 23rd point and seventh 3-pointer of the game, and it put the Washington State men’s basketball team up by 14 against visiting Santa Clara at Beasley Coliseum.
It was that kind of night for Roberts, who seemed to be the only hot shooter in what otherwise was a defensive battle in a first-round NIT game between the fourth-seeded Cougs and the Broncos of the West Coast Conference.
WSU rocked Santa Clara 63-50 for its first postseason victory since going on a run in the College Basketball Invitational in 2012. The Broncos were held to their lowest scoring total of the season after coming in averaging 78 per game — 31st-best in the NCAA.
“Really excited to be a part of this NIT and really excited (about) the way we came out and defended tonight and played well against one of the best offensive teams in the country,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “We knew they would be a handful and they were. We were a little grittier than we were our last few games.”
Santa Clara (21-12) is known for a high-flying offense that is common at the top of the WCC, but the Cougs (20-14) were able to slow down the game in the first half and turn it into a defensive standstill as they are wont to do.
Still, there were six ties and five lead changes in the first half alone.
Broncos star guard Jalen Williams didn’t score his first points until nine minutes into the game (he averages a WCC-best 18.0 per game) on a pair of free throws that tied it at 11.
A couple of lead changes later, Roberts drilled back-to-back 3s in a 25-second span to make it 22-17 Cougs for their largest lead of the half at 6:20 to go.
WSU went into the break up 27-23.
The Cougars went on a quick 9-0 run to start the second half and quickly found themselves up 40-27 on a high-arching Roberts 3.
Moments later, WSU forward Mouhamed Gueye flew in for a big block, taking out a camera man in the process. The block led to another transition 3 from — you guessed it — Roberts to make it 43-32.
Roberts finished the game shooting 7-of-16 from distance. The 5-foot-11 guard also added seven rebounds and he had a 3-pointer right from the opening tipoff as well.
“Once the game started and I hit my first 3, I was like alright, I’ll just keep shooting,” Roberts said. “If they go in, I’ll keep shooting; if not, we’ll get something better.”
Luckily for the Cougs, they kept going in.
On the other end, the Broncos couldn’t say the same.
Williams picked it up in the second half to finish with 19 points, along with teammate Josip Vrankic. But the Broncos shot just 29.4 percent in the second half and a measly 6.7 percent from 3 on 1-of-15 shooting.
The Cougars racked up 10 blocks, with four from center Dishon Jackson and three each from Gueye and forward Efe Abogidi.
Santa Clara couldn’t recover from its slow start to the second half.
“I think the one thing that stands out is their length around the basket and their shot-blocking ability,” Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek said. “They did a really good job, they play hard, they’re athletic. … With that being said, we didn’t convert shots that we have throughout the season.”
Abogidi added 13 points and Jackson added eight points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Michael Flowers tallied nine points and five assists.
WSU next will play the winner of a first-round game today between Nicholls State and No. 1 seed SMU. The second-round game will take place at a day and time to be determined.
“It’s awesome to advance in the postseason, 20 wins, it’s a pretty good feeling,” Smith said. “... I was really happy with the way we played.”
SANTA CLARA (21-12)
Justice 0-6 0-0 0, Vrankic 7-13 5-8 19, Bediako 0-3 0-0 0, Pipes 1-11 0-0 3, J.Williams 6-16 6-7 19, Braun 2-5 0-0 4, Stewart 1-2 0-0 2, Holt 1-1 0-0 3, G.Williams 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 11-15 50.
WASHINGTON ST. (20-14)
Jakimovski 0-2 0-0 0, Abogidi 4-7 4-4 13, Bamba 1-6 1-2 3, Flowers 2-9 3-4 9, Roberts 8-21 0-0 23, Rodman 1-3 1-2 3, Jackson 4-7 0-0 8, N.Williams 2-7 0-1 4, Gueye 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 9-13 63.
Halftime: Washington St., 27-23. 3-Point Goals: Santa Clara 3-23 (Holt 1-1, J.Williams 1-5, Pipes 1-7, G.Williams 0-1, Braun 0-2, Vrankic 0-2, Justice 0-5), Washington St. 10-29 (Roberts 7-16, Flowers 2-7, Abogidi 1-1, Gueye 0-1, Jakimovski 0-1, N.Williams 0-1, Rodman 0-2). Fouled Out: Abogidi. Rebounds: Santa Clara 40 (J.Williams 15), Washington St. 41 (Jackson 8). Assists: Santa Clara 13 (J.Williams 4), Washington St. 12 (Flowers 5). Total Fouls: Santa Clara 17, Washington St. 15. A: 1,389.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.