As a young basketball player, Trystan Bradley of Lewiston often found himself crossing swords with Jake Albright of Clarkston.
Now they’re teammates, and their coach doesn’t seem very surprised.
“Obviously, I love coaching them,” Austin Johnson of Lewis-Clark State said. “I can remember having these guys at camps since they were in the sixth or seventh grade. There’s definitely a connection beyond basketball because of how I’ve seen them come up.”
Bradley and Albright, both seniors at L-C, have been playing competitive hoops in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for as long as they can remember, and that included attending camps, open gyms and workouts when Johnson was an assistant coach for the Warriors from 2010 to ’16.
During their junior high and high school days, Bradley and Albright would play together off and on, often linking up in summer leagues and AAU tournaments, and they’d occasionally play against each other when the Bengals and Bantams squared off.
“Basically forever,” Bradley said. “We would play against each other for AAU, and we would always do random summer ball or fall ball together. And whenever we had to prep for Clarkston I knew I had a big matchup.”
Albright has similar memories.
“We’ve faced off a few times, and we played together a lot,” he said. “Trystan is one of those players who’s more fun to play with than against.”
Bradley and Albright took different paths to the Lewiston college.
Bradley, who was an honorable mention last year on the NAIA All-America team, had been heavily recruited by Johnson while he head coach at Corban University in Oregon.
Bradley ultimately selected L-C and played his freshman season in 2017-18 under then-coach Brandon Rinta.
“I watched Trystan a lot in high school,” Johnson said. “He was one of the main guys I went after at Corban. I knew he was skilled, he was long, had a decent shooting form and moved well.”
“When I came here, I said he had to take some serious steps.… He’s embraced that, it’s been phenomenal to see a continued growth. He puts in time and the work.”
The 6-foot-8 post has improved every season under Johnson, and his ability to stretch the floor with a reliable long-range shot has helped the Warriors capture two Frontier Conference championships, and begin the 2020-21 season with a 4-0 mark.
Bradley did not attempt a single 3-pointer during his freshman year, but last season he shot 43-of-105 from that range, a crisp 41 percent. He averaged 13 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.
“Coach always preaches that we need to be the best versions of ourselves,” Bradley said. “For me that just happened to be the 3-point shot. I just practiced it.”
In a game against Whitworth in Spokane on Dec.18, Bradley had a career outing in piling up 22 points, 12 rebounds and two 3s in a 65-62 win.
With games being hard to come by because of coronavirus restrictions, Bradley enjoyed being back on the floor.
“It definitely felt good to get some games in,” he said, “get some dust off our shoulders and be back out there.”
With most of the Cascade Conference opting out of the season until March or April, LCSC and the College of Idaho are the only schools eligible for a berth in the NAIA tournament.
“The end goal is to compete for a national championship and win one,” Bradley said. “It’s in the back of our mind. We’re taking it game by game and nothing is really guaranteed. You don’t know what you’re gonna get.”
Albright’s journey to Lewis-Clark State was a slightly different story.
After he graduated from Clarkston, he spent two seasons at Walla Walla Community College, where he developed into a hard-nosed, defensive-minded player known for his high basketball IQ.
Albright averaged 16.7 points and 10.5 rebounds a game and was the Eastern Region Defensive Player of the Year in the Northwest Athletic Conference as a sophomore.
When he reached L-C, the 6-6 Albright meshed into Johnson’s system seamlessly as a serviceable bench forward who can play multiple positions. He was named Sixth Man of the Year in the Frontier Conference last season and was second among the Warriors in assists with a 2.4 average.
“The team was so good when I came here, so many pieces,”Albright said. “I just tried to find ways to fit in the best I could. I love coming off the bench. It’s awesome to see those starters come in and just kill it. And then coming in and changing the pace of the game, we could just play together.”
Johnson speaks highly of Albright.
“In terms of intangibles, Jake is one of the smartest and toughest players I’ve ever coached,” he said. “He’s dynamic. He plays with an emotional edge that some guys just don’t have.”
As he did with Bradley, Johnson kept tabs on Albright throughout his career, and he was one of the first players he recruited when he took the L-C head-coaching job.
Johnson also praised Albright’s ability to communicate in practice and games.
“If it was up to Jake, there would be nothing but live competition in practice,” he said. “As a coach you want that. Jake brings a loud spirit, and any chance he gets to compete he’s going all-out.”
Bradley and Albright understand the distinctiveness of their relationship.
“We’ve been playing together for so long,” Albright said. “To accomplish that, I think it’s something rare to do, something I’ll always remember.”
Johnson said the two are in the upper echelon of players he’s ever coached, and ones he won’t forget.
“When you see pictures of them together as kids, then to see them cutting down nets, it’s surreal,” he said. “It’s a basketball relationship that most people don’t get.
“These are kids who love the comforts of home … blue-collar, hard-working kids who love their families, love their program.”
