Receiver Hayden Hatten catches a touchdown pass as defensive back Mathias Bertram defends during an Aug. 9 practice at the Kibbie Dome. Hatten is tied for the first in the Big Sky with eight touchdown catches.
Idaho junior receiver Jermaine Jackson ranks third in the Big Sky Conference with 734 receiving yards heading into Saturday’s home game against Eastern Washington.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
MOSCOW — Idaho’s receiver duo of sophomore Hayden Hatten and junior Jermaine Jackson have accounted for more than 65 percent of the Vandals receiving yards so far.
Jackson’s 734 yards receiving ranks third in the Big Sky. Hatten’s 570 yards receiving put him seventh in the conference and his eight touchdowns are tied for first.
“It’s fun playing with (Hatten),” Jackson said. “If I don’t make a play, then I know he’s going to make one.”
The pair were forced into more of a leadership role because of injuries that have plagued the position group all season.
It started when the Vandals lost sophomore receiver Terez Traynor, arguably the best pass catcher coming into the season, during the Sept. 3 opener at Washington State on Sept. 3. Idaho lost freshman receiver Jordan Dwyer for the season with an injury. Sophomore Michael Graves has missed time as well with nagging injuries.
Jackson and Hatten had their own variations of nagging injuries before the season, as Jackson dealt with a knee injury and Hatten a shoulder injury. They each have overcome those issues and are on pace to have career-best seasons.
“(Jackson) and I hold ourselves to a high standard. When we come out here, we practice hard every day,” Hatten said. “We expected to do this. We thought maybe we’d have some more help with us, though. It really hurts losing all those guys because we’d all eat together like a big happy family.”
If you go strictly by rankings, they’re the best pass-catching duo in the Big Sky. How have they gotten it done? By complimenting each other with different playing styles and also by having the ability to produce big plays.
Jackson has separation speed he uses to get behind defenders. Hatten has a bigger body and is able to bring down contested catches.
The two players have had several highlight reel moments, and Hatten really has stepped it up as of late. The sophomore has had more than 100 yards receiving in two out of the past three games and has made an ESPN “SportsCenter Top 10” play in all of them.
In Idaho’s 30-23 win Oct. 15 at Montana, he had a one-hand grab for a touchdown. Against Sacramento State on Saturday, the 6-foot-2 205-pound receiver made a toe-tapping catch on third down to extend a drive. He later scored on the same march.
Jackson’s big plays come just when you blink, as three out of his four touchdowns have gone for more than 60 yards.
The two credit their quick turnaround to receiver coach and former UI quarterback Matt Linehan. He’s been able to address things that the receivers might not have considered, using his vast knowledge of defensive schemes and coverage to help the receivers.
“First of all, I love being around these coaches. They have good vibes and energy every single day,” Jackson said. “We call (Linehan) Mr. Moscow. He’s smart as they come ... and we just go out there and play fast.”
Not only have Linehan and the staff helped the two receivers with their understanding of the game, but they’ve also brought out their confidence. Jackson said the talent always was there, they just weren’t able to put things together in the past.
“I feel like we’re the best duo in the Big Sky and that we have the best receivers in the Big Sky,” Jackson said. “We just play with a new confidence, hold ourselves to a higher standard and know that we’re going to play at a high level.”
The pair are ready for a little retribution at noon Saturday at the Kibbie Dome against Eastern Washington. Not just because the Eagles put a 71-21 beating on the Vandals a year ago but because of comments Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best made after that game. Best said the series was ‘not a rivalry but a game that means a little more.’
It also means a little more for Jackson, who suffered a knee injury in the Oct. 16, 2021, game that kept him out for the remainder of the season.
“I want this game more than anyone on the schedule,” Jackson said. “This one is personal to me. I don’t listen to what they say. I’m going to go out there and play fast because, at the end of the day, we’re the ones on the field and not the coaches. Their players are going to have to be the ones to make the plays against us.”