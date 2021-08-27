There is a lot of uncertainty for sixth-year Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell when it comes to the upcoming football season. But with that uncertainty comes excitement.
Moddrell is expecting to dress 18 players, up from the 11 he had each of the past two seasons. One of the biggest improvements the expanded roster brings to the team, according to Moddrell, is the addition of a scout team.
“With so many new faces, our first obstacle to overcome will be learning about our strengths and weaknesses as individuals and collectively as a group,” Moddrell said.
Out of the 18 players for Lewis County, there are seven freshmen, a sophomore that hasn’t played since junior high, a junior transfer from Eagle, Idaho, and senior Ryen Zenner, who missed all of his junior season after suffering a serious knee injury as a sophomore.
Junior Ty Hambly will be under center, and Moddrell hopes his shiftiness will be tough for defenses to bring down.
“Hambly’s mobility got us out of a lot of jams last season,” the coach said.
However, it is not just Hambly’s mobility that the Eagles hope to use to their advantage.
A large improvement offensively that Moddrell would like to make this season is having a more balanced offensive attack.
“To be competitive in this league, you must be able to throw the ball successfully with consistency,” he said.
A balanced attack should allow Gage Crow, who is making the move from left guard to fullback this season, to have more space to run through when the running game is implemented.
The defense sees major changes as well, but Hambly, a first-team All-Whitepine League Division II linebacker in 2020, will be the centerpiece of the 3-3 formation. Webb moved from corner to linebacker in the spring, and Moddrell said he has made the transition “very smoothly.”
Moddrell admits that trust has been a big focal point on the defensive side of the ball.
“We had too many blown assignments and guys playing outside of their respective assignment last season.” he said.
The defensive line has some holes to be filled, particularly at defensive end. Moddrell hopes to fill those holes with freshman Trevor Knowlton, who “showed some good things this spring,” and TJ Fetters, the transfer from Eagle High School
Lewis County will open its season at 6 p.m. today when it head to Lakeside to take on the Knights.
Isbelle may be contacted at risbelle@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.
Lewis County
COACH — Monty Moddrell (sixth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 0-3 in Whitepine League Division II, 2-6 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Ryen Zenner, sr., WR/CB; Ty Hambly, jr., QB/LB; Wyatt Webb, jr., RB/LB; Gage Crow, soph., FB/LB; Jasper McCorkle, jr., C/DL; Nic Kirkland, soph., OL/DL; Noah Watson, soph., WR/CB; Saiban Palmer, sr., DL/OL.
Five Things To Watch
1. Senior Ryen Zenner is back after taking his junior year off to recover from a serious knee injury in his sophomore season.
2. Utilizing Ty Hambly’s arm and mobility on offense to create gaps in the defense will be key.
3. Wyatt Webb has progressed nicely in the offseason and will use his speed out of the backfield.
4. There are some holes to fill up front as they look to improve on last year’s record. There are plenty of freshmen and newcomers to choose from.
5. Crow’s move from the offensive line gives the Eagles a bowling ball in the backfield to help Webb and Hambly.