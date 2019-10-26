CALDWELL, Idaho — The Grangeville girls’ soccer program has been in existence for just three seasons. But they made history Friday.
Mia Rioux scored two goals as the Bulldogs earned their first state tournament victory, a 4-2 decision against Kimberly in a Class 3A consolation game at Vallivue High School.
“We’re just the little team that could,” Grangeville coach John Cuffe said. “This means a lot to us. This might encourage more kids to say that this thing is not just like a fly-by-night operation. We’re kind of a serious thing. I guess sometimes you have to produce a result to show what you’re actually doing. Hopefully, this shows them that we’re worth looking at.”
With the win, Grangeville (9-9) now advances to play Sun Valley Community School (18-1-2), a 2-1 winner against American Falls in another consolation-round game played earlier in the day. That contest is 9 a.m. PDT today at Vallivue High.
Elsa Israelsson and Naomi Connolly also had goals for the Bulldogs. Israelsson scored a goal for the second consecutive game.
“Those girls (Rioux, Israelsson and Connolly) have stepped up and done what they’ve done all season,” Cuffe said. “It just so happens that they all did it today.”
Beza Armstong and Madison Smith had the goals for Kimberly (10-6-1), which was eliminated from the competition.
Talia Brown recorded double-digit saves for the second time in the state event, this time coming up with 14 stops. She has 26 saves so far in the tourney.
Macee Cook finished with 15 saves for Kimberly.
Israelsson’s goal gave Grangeville the lead in the 17th minute, and Armstrong got the equalizer five minutes later. The Bulldogs took the lead for good as Israelsson’s corner kick went into the box, where a scrum of players met the ball. Connolly eventually pushed it past Cook in the 27th minute.
Rioux’s first of the game came off a throw-in from Jordan Click and gave Grangeville a 3-1 advantage going into halftime. Smith got Kimberly close, but Rioux converted off a 25-yard free kick for the final margin.
Now it’s on to face the Cutthroats. Confidence is high, and Cuffe thinks his team can do it again.
“If they can compete like they did today, we can compete with anyone,” Cuffe said. “I’m certainly hopeful. They’ve kind of realized how important it is that they’ve gotten here, and they’re out to prove something. And they’re really doing it. We’ve had a lot of support, and that’s really helped. These girls have gone against all odds and they’re still going. There’s a reason why we’re here, and that’s because we can play.”
Grangeville 3 1 — 4
Kimberly 1 1 — 2
Grangeville — Elsa Israelsson, 17th.
Kimberly — Beza Armstong, 22nd.
Grangeville — Naomi Connolly, 27th.
Grangeville — Mia Rioux (Jordan Click), 29th.
Kimberly — Madison Smith, 50th.
Grangeville — Rioux, 62nd.
Shots — Grangeville 21, Kimberly 21.
Saves — Grangeville: Talia Brown 14, Kimberly: Macee Cook 15.
EV 2, Clarkston 1
SPOKANE VALLEY — Angel Denke scored in the 66th minute to help host East Valley beat Clarkston in late-reported Great Northern League action Thursday.
“It was a tough, hard-fought, high-intensity game,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said.
Janis Oliver put East Valley on top early in the first half, but Clarkston’s Luella Skinner got the equalizer in the 15th minute.
Mataya Green had 12 saves for the Knights, while Erika Pickett finished with 11 saves for the Bantams (5-9-1).
The teams will meet again at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the first round of district play.
Clarkston 1 0 — 1
East Valley 1 1 — 2
East Valley — Janis Oliver (Kaitlyn Harvey), 6th.
Clarkston — Luella Skinner, 15th.
East Valley — Angel Denke, 66th.
Shots — Clarkston 13, East Valley 11.
Saves — Clarkston: Erica Pickett 11, East Valley: Mataya Green 12.
BOYS’ SOCCERCaldwell 3, Moscow 0
CALDWELL, Idaho — Creating multiple opportunities but failing to capitalize, Moscow lost to Caldwell in a second-round game of the Idaho 4A state boys’ soccer tournament at Brothers Park.
The Bears (8-5-2) aim for third place in a consolation game at noon PDT today against Idaho Falls.
“It was not our day,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said. “We attacked an awful lot but didn’t capitalize on any of them.”
That was especially true in the first half, when the Bears had seven opportunities, including four on corner kicks.
Moscow players Toby Searcy and Benny Kitchel both left with ankle injuries, though Kitchel might be able to play today.
Cristian Yeakley, Yahir Esquibal and Damian Arguello scored a goal apiece for Caldwell, while Esquibal and Clay Walton each had an assist.
Finn Benson made seven saves for Moscow.
VOLLEYBALLEagles rally for win
POST FALLS — Pullman Christian won a five-set Mountain Christian League volleyball battle against North Idaho Christian of Hayden Lake, Idaho.
With the 24-26, 25-21, 19-25, 25-13, 15-12, the Eagles move to 10-2 and finish the regular season second in the Mountain Christian League.
Leaders for Pullman Christian included Annie Goetze (21 kills, two blocks), Claire Wilson (12 kills, seven dig, three aces), Alina Combs (10 kills, eight digs, two aces), Samantha Shaffer (21 digs, two aces) and Faith Berg (25 assists, five digs).
The Eagles return to action for the Mountain Christian tournament on Nov. 1-2 in Post Falls.
CROSS COUNTRYTroy takes girls’ title
Troy claimed the girls’ team title at the 2A District I-II cross country meet in Lewiston on Thursday.
As reported earlier, Logos won the boys’ crown. Official times, which didn’t become available until Friday, had the Knights’ Nate Plotner taking the boys’ title in 16:41 and the same school’s Clara Anderson winning the girls’ race in 20:34.
Kaija Dybdahl led the Troy girls by placing second in 21 minutes. The boys’ runner-up was Carson Sellers of Timberline, in 16:56.