There’s no better feeling as a first-year coach than winning your season opener on your home court.
The Brooks Malm era got off to a fast start Friday as the Lewiston boys basketball team beat Boise 52-43.
“I thought we did a lot of good things and Boise is a really good team,” Malm said. “There are still some things that we have to work on with it still being so early in the season, but overall, It was good for us.”
Here are some takeaways:
Dat (Carson) Way
Senior point guard Carson Way played some minutes last year but never controlled the tempo of the game.
That’s because the Bengals had Jace McKarcher and Kash Lang in their lineup, who both went on to play at the collegiate level.
In Way’s first game as the Bengals’ ball handler, he scored the first seven points and finished with a game-high 31.
“He deserved to have that performance,” Malm said. “He was in the gym every day this summer and that’s what happens. That’s what happens when you put in the time.”
Way was 10-for-17 (59 percent) from the field and was 7-for-9 (77 percent) from the free-throw line.
Third-quarter lapse
Lewiston finished the first half with a comfortable 31-18 lead. It continued its pounding of Boise to start the third quarter, scoring four of the first six points to take a 35-20 lead.
From there, Boise switched its defense to a 1-3-1 zone. The switch allowed the Brave to get some turnovers and turn them into easy points. Eventually, it ended up being a 13-0 Boise run that extended into early in the fourth quarter, as the Braves got to within 35-33.
“We were a little stagnant against it,” Malm said. “With that being said, we still had some good looks we just didn’t make them.”
Leading the charge was junior Duncan Thompson, who scored six points in the run. He finished with a team-high 12 points. Senior Michael Nance also was in double figures with 11.
In-game adjustments
After the Brave made it a one-possession game in the opening minute of the fourth, the Bengals responded with an 11-0 run to extend their lead to 46-33.
“I was happy to see how we handled that,” Malm said. “Some teams would’ve folded in that situation and we just manned up and finished the job.”
What tipped the game in Lewiston’s favor was its effort on the glass. The Brave struggled to get shots to fall and the Bengals’ bigs were able to get rebounds to prevent second-chance opportunities.
In the fourth quarter, Boise went 6-for-12 from the field, with most of its makes coming in garbage time.
Lewiston’s defense made it hard for the Brave to get any shots off all game, as they finished 16-for-52 (31 percent) from the field.
“Our big guys did a good job going up and attacking the glass,” Malm said. “That’s what I love about this team honestly. We have size and they’re athletes, they’re not just duds.”
BOISE (0-1)
Fischer Poole 0 0-0 0, Jude Porter 0 2-2 2, Stive Ndabarishe 2 0-0 5, Gus Arriola 1 0-0 2, Marco Rosellini 2 0-0 4, Joseph Curtis 1 1-1 3, Michael Nance 3 2-3 11, Duncan Thompson 6 0-0 12, Jakob Thompson 1 1-2 4. Totals 16 6-8 43.
LEWISTON (1-0)
Rylan Gomez 1 0-0 2, Carson Way 10 7-9 31, Jordan Bramlet 1 0-0 3, Parker Cushman Bogar 1 4-4 7, Karson Mader 0 0-0 0, James White 0 0-2 0, Michael Wren 1 0-3 2, Drew Hottinger 2 0-0 5, Austin Lawrence 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 11-18 52.
Boise 12 6 11 14—43
Lewiston 17 14 4 17—52
3-point goals — Nance 3, Ndabarishe, Thompson, Way 4, Bramlet, Cushman Bogar, Hottinger.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
