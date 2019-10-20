Revenge is oh so sweet for Idaho

MOSCOW — Perhaps the biggest surprise of the season: Another rival goes down in convincing fashion.
This year has been far from the one Idaho football fans were hoping for, injuries or not. But one thing’s certain: These Vandals rise up for their biggest games.
Idaho beat Idaho State 45-21 on Saturday on homecoming — and at one point led 24-0 — for its second big revenge victory of the season. The Vandals (3-5, 1-3 Big Sky Conference) previously upset No. 11 Eastern Washington back on Sept. 21.
The renewal of regional rivalries has long been considered one of the positives about Idaho’s move back to the Big Sky, and last year’s Vandals fell on their faces in each of those games. Against Eastern Washington, Idaho State and Montana, Idaho lost by a combined score of 146-69.
The Idaho State game was particularly brutal, with the Bengals thrashing the Vandals 62-28 in Pocatello.
Not pretty.
“You really dislike ‘em,” Idaho coach Paul Petrino said of the Bengals and Eagles. “Sometimes dislike can really motivate you, especially when they try to throw it your face like both of those two teams did last year.”
This season thus far is a complete 180. Idaho is now 2-0 against its regional rivals with only Montana left Nov. 9 in Missoula.
In front of a raucous homecoming crowd of 10,361, several Vandals had career days.
Backup quarterback Colton Richardson was 17-of-25 passing for 289 yards with three total touchdowns, one rushing, before exiting in the second half with a leg injury.
Petrino called it the best game of Richardson’s career, starting in place of injured Mason Petrino.
Third-stringer Nikhil Nayar didn’t miss a beat, going 3 of 6 in what should have been 4 of 6 — a beauty to Connor Whitney was called out of bounds despite the tight end clearly having a foot in bounds on the over-the-shoulder catch.
Receiver Jeff Cotton tallied nine catches for 174 yards in the first half alone in his first game back from an injury. A back-shoulder, toe-tapper grab in the second quarter is sure to end up on highlight reels somewhere.
And the Idaho defense might have been the biggest surprise of all. The Vandals scored three defensive touchdowns, including two by defensive back Lloyd Hightower. The senior had a pick-six and a fumble return for scores.
The fumble return was the first for a touchdown since Russell Siavii accomplished the feat in 2015.
Hightower said revenge “100 percent” played a factor in Idaho’s performance.
“Before the game we even talked about it,” Hightower said. “Even when we huddled up and we were about to go back in, I called everybody together, and I was like, ‘Remember what happened last year? We’re going to do the opposite.’ The whole team was able to get it done.”
Cotton said Idaho’s energy and toughness were similar to what the team exhibited against Eastern Washington.
“Whether it be Eastern, Idaho State — the rivalry just sets the tone — so we come out and play as hard as we can,” Cotton said.
Idaho has shown it has the potential to be at least a winning team in the Big Sky, if not a contender. The Vandals just haven’t been able to show the consistency to win week in and week out, particularly on the road.
Injuries are partially to blame, although Petrino would be the first to say it’s no excuse for UI’s five losses.
The Vandals were hit with the injury bug again in this one with Richardson and Idaho’s best defensive player, linebacker Charles Akanno, leaving the game with apparent leg injuries.
The upcoming bye week will be a much-needed opportunity for the Vandals to try to get healthy before a Nov. 2 contest against Cal Poly.
And after that? The last remaining rivalry game against the Grizzlies in the battle for the Little Brown Stein.
Win or lose the rest of the way, you can bet the Vandals will be hyped for that one.
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com and on Twitter at @StephanSports.