It’s an unusually late first-time experience for many of Lewis-Clark State’s main figures, players who have been solidified in the Warrior lineup and staff for more than a season.
Several familiar faces have sported LCSC baseball uniforms in 65 games. They’ve lived here and trained at Harris Field for the past year-and-a-half.
But until now, they’d missed out on the distinguishing event of this valley and their program: the Avista NAIA World Series.
“Those guys who came in last year were always talking about it. They wanted to be a part of the Series,” said second baseman A.J. Davis, a Clarkston High grad who’s no stranger to the scene. “We’re telling them, ‘Be ready for the atmosphere. The community’s there for you. Do what you do.’ ”
Last season’s edition of the national tournament was axed by the coronavirus pandemic, which cut LCSC’s campaign short after 20 games.
At this point, a few of 2020’s key newcomers probably feel like they’ve been around forever. No question, it’s strange how upperclassmen like ace Eric Chavarria, star outfielders Aidan Nagle and Jack Johnson, and third baseman Dillon Plew — among a handful of others — haven’t yet had the opportunity to showcase themselves against these elite NAIA visitors.
“They’re hungry,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “It’s special. They want a shot to play in front of the home town and compete for a title.
“Last year stole so many things. We were fortunate to recruit really well and get all our seniors back.”
The third-seeded Warriors (41-4) retained their budding talents from 2020 and loaded up on some more. They’re easily at their deepest of the Taylor era, and playing at their most well-rounded since 2017 — LCSC’s latest title season, its 19th in all.
“You can tell there’s a difference (at practices), no doubt about it,” Taylor said. “Guys have been sharp, high energy. We’re healthy and getting kinda antsy, ready to go.”
Postseason rival Faulkner (Ala.) awaits the Warriors and starter Chavarria for a 7 p.m. first-round game today at Harris Field.
It’s the earliest the NAIA powers have met in a Series. The Warriors, after mostly blitzing outmatched Cascade Conference foes this year, welcome the instant challenge.
“With last year getting canceled, this is what we need,” said super-slugging senior first baseman Brock Ephan, who’s been with LCSC since 2017. “We need this test. We need to find out where we are against these teams. Faulkner’s up there with the best.”
Just three regulars in the lineup — Davis, Ephan and virtuoso shortstop Riley Way, a Lewistonian — have Series reps under their belts.
Out of the dozen throwers employed regularly this year, go-to relievers Jesse Parker and Greg Blackman are the only holdovers from 2019.
And that’s all right. Since the previous Series, LCSC has gotten some exceptional additions.
It found its No. 2 arm in Washington State transfer Trent Sellers and developed a third in second-year freshman Alec Holmes. The Warriors reeled in a Division I catcher in Matt James and signed another D-I drop-down in the outfield, Sam Linscott.
Ephan, Nagle and Way took massive strides at the plate. The national standouts are LCSC’s Nos. 1, 2 and 3 in hitting, with their batting averages hovering around .400 for most of the year.
Davis is one of the nation’s most polished infielders, and the revitalized Johnson and Plew — former starters at Washington and Wazzu, respectively — are stable, savvy presences. Lewiston High School’s Luke White packs power potential at designated hitter.
Ranking in the top three nationally in the majority of per-game stat categories, offense is the run-piling Warriors’ strong suit. LCSC posted crooked numbers like clockwork throughout its 22-game midseason winning streak.
“Because of our lineup, anything can happen,” Davis said.
The explosive bats have overshadowed the Warriors’ fielding, which Davis acknowledged is the best it’s been during his four-year career.
Concerns with the staff’s starting rotation lessened as the season progressed, but an overall new-look bullpen probably will need a breakout this week from an extra arm or two. All told, LCSC is second in the NAIA with a 3.24 ERA — Cascade competition helped with that.
Taylor said the staff’s been “going in the right direction” steadily.
“I like our depth, and we have some guys who want the ball in big situations.”
Despite their odd inexperience in the Series, and against these kinds of opponents, the Warriors won’t be uncomfortable.
“Throughout the year, our practices are based on the Series,” Davis said. “We’re looking forward to these guys coming here. We’re looking crisp, clean. We’re ready.”