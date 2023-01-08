Leger-Walker

Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker drives past Washington's Emma Grothaus during Sunday's Pac-12 Conference game at Beasley Coliseum. Leger-Walker finished with 26 points as the Cougars beat the Huskies.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — Seemingly motivated by the return of their standout guard, the Washington State women's basketball team emphatically put an end to their two-game losing streak.

Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 26 points to lead three players in double figures as the Cougars dumped Washington 66-52 in Pac-12 Conference action Sunday before 1,057 fans at Beasley Coliseum.

