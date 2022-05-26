Around 200 kids and nine of the 10 teams in this year’s Avista NAIA World Series teams filled Harris Field’s outfield Wednesday in the return of the Kids Clinic.
After a large group photo, the teams broke up into 10 different stations to teach the youngsters different baseball skills.
The kids were broken up into age groups and worked on everything from grounders and throwing to hitting and catching.
The emphasis from the teams were not the drills themselves, but to make sure all the kids had a good time.
Defending champion Georgia Gwinnett made sure every kid felt welcomed at their station. Every group would run through a human-made tunnel as the players cheered them on.
“Great time to spend with the community right before the World Series, and its a way of giving back,” Georgia Gwinnett sophomore infielder Adam Alicea-Brooks said. “It is a time to reflect, honestly, really thankful for this moment and spending time with these kids.”
The Grizzlies shared right field with Westmont (Calif.), which earned a berth in the Series for the first time. The Warriors were the loudest group as they turned a baserunning drill into a relay race, followed by a home run trot celebration.
“I think this is awesome, a magical moment for these kids that they will remember for the rest of their lives,” Westmont assistant Elijah Ontiveros said. “A great way for our guys to just connect with the community since the community pours so much into this event.”
In the batting cages, Southeastern (Fla.) players were making their own noise as they combined a hitting drill with an emphasis on cheering each other on. Players from the Fire would celebrate every ding of the bat with a group celebration, challenging the kids to get louder each time.
Bellevue (Neb.) and Faulkner (Ala.) worked behind home plate on pitching. The team had baseballs and softballs for the kids to choose from.
LSU Shreveport, Tennessee Wesleyan and MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) worked on fly balls, throwing and catching.
The Pioneers soaked in every moment of the event, taking a group photo with every set of kids that came through their station.
“This is what it is all about,” MidAmerica Nazarene assistant Waldo Odens Jr. said. Baseball is a child’s game. We take it for granted the older we get, even at the college level or those of us in the professional level.”
Lewis-Clark State ran the kids through pickle drills where redshirt catcher Charlie Tentinger said he had run more than 80 pickles and was successful every time.
Webber International (Fla.) was the lone team which did not participate, because it had flight issues and were not able to make it into town in time to take part in the event.
Today’s schedule
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Practices at Harris Field
6-7:30 p.m.: World Series banquet, P1FCU Activity Center