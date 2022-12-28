Report: WSU to hire WKU’s Arbuckle for offensive coordinator spot

According to reports, Washington State is looking to hire Ben Arbuckle, left, as its next offensive coordinator. Arbuckle led Western Kentucky’s offense this season.

 Western Kentucky Athletics

Washington State could be turning to a young, rising offensive coordinator to replace the departed Eric Morris and fix some of its offensive woes.

The Cougars are expected to hire Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle, per a report Tuesday from college football insider Bruce Feldman. The move also wasreported by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Tags

Recommended for you