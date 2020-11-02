The mystery of who’ll start at quarterback for Washington State is solved, if reports are accurate.
True freshman Jayden de Laura has aced out sophomore Camm Cooper and second-year freshman Gunner Cruz and will start for the Cougars on Saturday (7:30 p.m.) at Oregon State, the Spokesman-Review reported Sunday, citing “multiple sources.”
Cougars coach Nick Rolovich said last week he’d chosen a starter but possibly wouldn’t make an announcement until game day.
De Laura signed with the Cougars in December when Mike Leach was still coach, but he’d also been recruited by Rolovich at Hawaii. The following month, Leach left for Mississippi State and Rolovich took the WSU job, delighted to hook up with de Laura after all.
De Laura, 6-foot-0 and 195 pounds, drew no Power Five offers through the first few games of his senior season at St. Louis High in Honolulu in 2019. He orally committed to the Cougars on Oct. 3 of that year, then held firm when he received offers from Ohio State and USC.
“He’s got a lot of integrity,” Leach said at the time. “We were pretty confident he’d stick with it.”
De Laura went 23-0 as a starter for St. Louis, completing 71 percent of his passes as senior for 3,452 yards and 29 touchdowns while leading the team to a repeat state championship.
He also rushed for 345 yards and eight TDs that season, a not insignificant stat for the Cougars. Rolovich values running ability in his quarterbacks, especially in comparison with Leach.
The mobility factor may have helped de Laura win the three-man battle at Wazzu, though Cooper and Cruz also boast some speed and appear to have a solid chance of seeing playing time. Rolovich has said repeatedly he wants all his top quarterback to be ready heading into a season rife with uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic.
Another plus for de Laura is his familiarity with a version of the run-and-shoot offense that Rolovich employs. Cooper and Cruz have been steeped in Leach’s Air Raid in recent years. Leach and Hal Mumme drew heavily from run-and-shoot concepts when they designed the Air Raid three decades ago, but there are significant differences between the two approaches.
Cooper appeared to outperform the other two QBs in the Cougars’ first preseason scrimmage, but de Laura seemed to have the upper hand in the second and final one. All WSU practices have been closed to the media.