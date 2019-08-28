Replacing Thompson no simple matter

PULLMAN — If you watched on Saturdays last year, you know about Jalen Thompson’s playmaking. If you watched on any other day of the week, you know about his diligence.
That second quality is what his former coaches at Washington State will miss the most.
Losing the senior safety to an NCAA infraction was a painful blow to the Cougars in June, and they’re still smarting a bit as they head into their football season opener at 7 p.m. Saturday at home against New Mexico State (Pac-12 Network). Unless you count nickelback Skyler Thomas, their lone returning starter in the secondary is cornerback Marcus Strong.
Heading into the summer, the Cougs already knew the defensive backfield probably would be their biggest concern this season. In fact, coaches had taken the unusual measure of signing four junior-college defensive backs during the early signing period in December.
The move seemed pretty shrewd when news broke June 29 that the NCAA had handed Thompson a one-year suspension, reportedly for taking a banned over-the-counter performance-enhancing supplement. Rather than redshirt and return to the field next season, he entered the NFL supplemental draft and is now with the Arizona Cardinals.
All four of the junior-college transfers made aggressive, attention-grabbing plays early in preseason camp. Since then, they’ve reminded observers almost nobody from the JC world adapts to Power Five football without periodic struggles. With so many new bodies in the secondary, communication appears to lag at times.
One good thing: Almost every defensive back on the team got a chance to work with Thompson, at least during spring drills, because the newbies all enrolled in January. They undoubtedly noticed the intent focus Thompson brings to the game.
“Here’s the hardest thing to replace with Jalen,” defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys said. “I’ve never had a player that practiced as hard as he did every day. Everybody has a bad day every now and again. Not Jalen. But those kids that have played with him — Skyler (Thomas) has done a great job with that. Marcus Strong has done a great job with that.”
Thomas (5-foot-9, 185 pounds), a junior, made 76 tackles last season at safety, then converted so effortlessly to nickelback in the spring that coaches decided to keep him there despite losing Thompson. Thomas was injured during a chunk of camp, which meant more reps at nickel for second-year freshman Patrick Nunn (6-4, 210) and a former USC commit, freshman Trey Davis (6-1, 192).
Strong (5-10, 185), a senior who is one of the swiftest players on the roster, returns after tallying three interceptions, six pass breakups and two sacks last year at cornerback. The other likely starter at cornerback in the opener is sophomore Armani Marsh (5-8, 183), whose rapid recent improvement prompted coaches to put him on scholarship last week.
Also back are junior cornerback George Hicks III (6-0, 190), who appeared in 10 games last season, and promising safeties Tyrese Ross (6-2, 190, second-year freshman) and sophomore Chad Davis Jr. (6-2, 201).
Of the new acquisitions, the most consistent has been Bryce Beekman (6-2, 190), who is likely to start at safety with fellow JC transfer Daniel Isom (6-0, 192). Both have had bright and not-so-bright moments in practice. At corner, the JC additions are Derrick Langford (6-3, 195) and Shahman Moore (6-1, 175). All these players are juniors aside from Langford, a sophomore who’s been outplayed recently by Marsh but whose height will tempt coaches to get him on the field as soon as possible.
SPECIAL TEAMS — The best news here is the return of junior punter Oscar Draguicevich III, who averaged 45.7 yards per kick last year. Also back is sophomore placekicker Blake Mazza, who offset some inconsistency by hitting a late 42-yard field goal in a 41-38 win at Stanford.
The second-best news is the return of Travell Harris, a sophomore whose talents as a receiver are surpassed only by his flair for kickoff returns. He averaged 27.6 yards per attempt and a touchdown last season. He’ll also return punts this year.
Dueling for the vacant long-snapper role are true freshman Simon Samarzich and second-year frosh Tyler Williams.
Dale Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.