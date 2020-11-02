Second in a series of position previews for Washington State football. Today: wide receivers.
At the end of last season, the Washington State football team bid farewell to its top three pass-catchers at the receiver positions and sensed a bit wistfully that their collective mojo might be hard to replace.
Oh, how simple life was back then.
During the next nine pandemic-dominated months, the Cougars lost four more receivers to unexpected defections, including at least two who’d seemed poised for productive seasons.
Alas, the remarkable depth Wazzu has long enjoyed at the wideout spots is now — well, reduced. Because preseason workouts have been closed to the media, it’s hard to say how much reduced. Suffice to say the 2020 stat sheet won’t resemble that of 2019, when 10 players finished with at least 10 receptions and seven of them topped 40.
Of course, receiver depth isn’t as crucial to any other coach in America as it it is to Mike Leach, who ended his eight-year WSU tenure last January and hopped to Mississippi State.
His replacement, Nick Rolovich, is also fond of chucking the ball around, and he too uses four receivers on a typical play — two outside and two at slotback. But he places more emphasis than Leach on the run game and doesn’t necessarily rotate WRs as systematically.
Of the seven primary receivers that have departed, five were likely to spend most of their time on the outside. So the Cougs may shift their priorities somewhat to the slots in order to capitalize on players like as junior Travell Harris (5-9, 180) and senior Renard Bell (5-8, 161), two quick and slippery cats who caught 47 and 54 balls respectively last season.
Even while stressing the need for depth and the development of young talent, Rolovich has reserved some of his most complimentary comments for veterans like Harris and Bell.
“Renard could fit in almost every offense,” he said regarding the receiver’s transition from Leach’s Air Raid to Rolo’s run-and-shoot. “He’s a very talented young man, with not only physical ability, but he cares a whole lot — this is very important to him — and a wonderful teammate, a wonderful member of the community.”
Bell and Harris seem likely to rotate with true freshman Joey Hobert (5-11, 183), son of former Washington Huskies quarterback Billy Joe Hobert and one of the sensations of preseason drills.
One factor that eases the depth concerns is the return of junior Jamire Calvin (5-10, 160), who missed the 2019 season with an injury and is moving from slotback to outside. No less elusive than Harris or Bell, he made 42 receptions in 2018.
The most experienced WR in going up against cornerbacks on the outside is senior Calvin Jackson Jr. (5-10, 196), who two seasons ago caught 26 passes and last year took advantage of new NCAA parameters by appearing in four games before redshirting.
The Cougs lack the height they’ve boasted at these positions in recent years.
To graduation they lost not only Easop Winston Jr. and Brandon Arconado but the 6-4 drink of water Dezmon Patmon, now with the Indianapolis Colts. To defection they lost not only incoming freshman Mike Pettway but the 6-4 Tay Martin (whose production with Oklahoma State has been limited to three catches in five games so far), the 6-2 Rodrick Fisher and the 6-4 Kassidy Woods. Still on the roster is 6-5 sophomore Brandon Gray, but coaches have been notably silent about him lately.
Getting more kudos of late are second-year freshmen Donovan Ollie (6-3, 209) and Billy Pospisil III (5-10, 186) and sophomore Lucas Bacon (6-2, 202). Others who have been mentioned include true freshman Jay Wilkerson (6-1, 168) and soph Mitchell Quinn (5-11, 170).
Lots of names, yes. But not as many as in the recent past — and not as resonant at this point either.
