Clearwater Valley running back Bass Myers runs in for a touchdown to give the Rams the lead late against Lapwai in a Whitepine League Division I game Friday in Kooskia. Myers’ 20-yard scoring run was the game-winner for Clearwater Valley in a 34-22 victory.
August Frank/Tribune
Clearwater Valley players and coaches celebrate their 34-22 Whitepine League Division I victory Friday against Lapwai in Kooskia.
August Frank/Tribune
Clearwater Valley running back Bass Myers runs the ball as Lapwai linebacker Ahlias Yearout tries to bring him down in Kooskia on Friday.
August Frank
Clearwater Valley running back Bass Myers runs the ball as Lapwai linebacker Dillon White tackles him in Kooskia on Friday.
August Frank
The Clearwater Valley mascot watches the game against Lapwai in Kooskia on Friday.
August Frank
Lapwai receiver Rashawn Ellenwood runs the ball against Clearwater Valley in Kooskia on Friday.
August Frank
Lapwai wide receiver Rashawn Ellenwood is tackled by Clearwater Valley defensive back Keegan Robeson in Kooskia on Friday.
August Frank
Lapwai running back Herschel Williamson celebrates the first touchdown of the game against Clearwater Valley in Kooskia on Friday.
August Frank
Clearwater Valley quarterback Anthony Fabbi runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Lapwai in Kooskia on Friday.
August Frank
Clearwater Valley receiver Carson Schilling can't catch a ball in Kooskia on Friday.
August Frank
Clearwater Valley running back Bass Myers is tackled by Lapwai linebacker Ahlias Yearout in Kooskia on Friday.
August Frank
The Clearwater Valley ball carriers runs the ball against Lapwai in Kooskia on Friday.
August Frank
Clearwater Valley recovers a Lapwai fumble in Kooskia on Friday.
August Frank
Lapwai recovers a Clearwater Valley fumble in Kooskia on Friday.
August Frank
Lapwai running back Dillon White makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against Clearwater Valley in Kooskia on Friday.
August Frank
Lapwai defenders look to stop a Clearwater Valley run in Kooskia on Friday.
August Frank
A Lapwai catch is broken up by Clearwater Valley defensive back Keegan Robeson in Kooskia on Friday.
KOOSKIA — There’s no way Clearwater Valley could’ve scripted a better homecoming football game.
The Rams defeated Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai 34-22 on Friday under the stadium lights as well as the headlights of the classic cars that paraded the homecoming royalty.
“I’m proud of my kids,” Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens said. “They battled hard, we missed a couple of throws in the end zone and we had three fumbles we had to overcome on drives we were sustaining. But the kids battled through and made plays when they had to.”
The Wildcats (1-2, 0-2) held a 22-18 lead with 11:51 to go in the fourth when Terrell Ellenwood-Jones found Dillon White for a 24-yard score.
Bass Myers helped the Rams (3-1, 2-0) retake the lead two minutes later with a 20-yard run for the game-winner.
Here are some takeaways from the game:
Aware of the obvious
It was clear both teams were familiar with each other.
The two teams’ offenses are designed to rip off chunk plays in the run game, leading most to think this game was going to be a track meet. However, by halftime, it was 14-12.
“We wanted to make sure that all the gaps were covered so they could go wide on us,” Hutchens said. “We have speed on the edge and I felt that we could win that battle out there.”
Neither team had a 100-yard rusher. What was impressive was the Rams’ ability to keep Ellenwood-Jones in the pocket.
The senior quarterback ran for just 42 yards and was under pressure all night. Bringing the pressure were Clearwater Valley defensive ends Myers and Anthony Carter.
“They played lights out tonight,” Hutchens said. “When he got out of the pocket he had to take a deep route and get way behind the line of scrimmage and when he tried to run up the middle we had it plugged across.”
Turnovers galore
During the second half, both teams coughed up the ball twice on back-to-back drives.
It started when the Wildcats picked off quarterback Anthony Fabbi in the third quarter.
After that, Fabbi himself picked off Ellenwood-Jones. Nothing came out of either one of the turnovers, and once Lapwai got the ball back, Herschel Williamson coughed up the ball.
“I’ve been preaching since Day 1 that in the game of football, someday you’ll have to overcome adversity,” Hutchens said. “We overcame all that adversity.”
Williamson was able to play a vital role in Lapwai’s success, carrying the ball 12 times for 64 yards and a score. He also notched 10 tackles on defense.
“He flies around and puts his nose in it but he’s just not that big,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said. “Sometimes, it catches it up to him. The game just physically caught up to him.”
Where do you go from here?
Clearwater Valley hung on to win a hard-hitting old-school game, putting it in a first-place tie with Kamiah, which beat Council in a nonleague game.
The Rams’ opponent next week? The Kubs.
“(The WPL DI) is going to be a dogfight every week,” Hutchens said. “This game against Kamiah is going to be for everything.”
Lapwai 8 6 0 8 — 22
Clearwater Valley 6 6 6 14 —32
First Quarter
Lapwai — Herschel Williamson 3 run (Ellenwood-Jones pass to Jalisco Miles).
Clearwater Valley — Anthony Fabbi 13 run (pass failed).
Second Quarter
Clearwater Valley — Bass Myers 17 run (pass failed).
Lapwai — Dillon White 6 run (pass failed).
Third Quarter
Clearwater Valley — Tiago Pickering 22 pass from Fabbi (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
Lapwai — White 24 pass from Ellenwood-Jones (Ellenwood-Jones run)
Clearwater Valley — Myers 20 run (Anthony Carter run).