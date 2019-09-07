HOUSTON — The way Josh Reddick is hitting home runs, injured teammate George Springer might never get his pants back.
Reddick hadn’t hit a homer since June 28 before Thursday’s game so when Springer, who is out with a concussion, suggested Reddick wear his pants in hopes that of some of his home run-hitting prowess would rub off on him Reddick decided it couldn’t hurt.
The odd tactic worked as Reddick ended his long home run drought and followed that up with another one in Friday’s 7-4 win over the Seattle Mariners.
“You know how superstitious we are as baseball players,” Reddick said. “The pants will be back tomorrow.”
Alex Bregman had two hits and stole home to help the Astros to the victory which extends their winning streak over the Mariners to nine games and improves them to 14-1 against Seattle this season.
“We’ve played well in our division and we’ve played very well against this team across the way,” manager AJ Hinch said. “A lot of September baseball is returning to the division play. When you play well against them that’s a good time to play well.”
Reddick put the Astros on top with a solo home run in the fourth inning to give him homers in back-to-back games for the first time since May 31-June 1.
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Moore ss 5 0 0 1 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 0
M.Smith rf 4 1 0 0 Brantley lf 4 1 1 1
Nola c 3 1 0 0 Bregman ss 4 2 2 1
Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 1
Murphy dh 3 0 1 2 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 1
Narvz ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Diaz pr-1b 1 0 0 0
Vogelbch 1b 3 1 1 1 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0
Lopes lf 3 1 1 0 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0
Long 2b 4 0 1 0 Toro 3b 2 0 0 0
Bishop cf 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0
Fraley ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Reddick cf-rf 4 1 1 1
Totals 31 4 4 4 Totals 33 7 9 5
Seattle 200 101 000 — 4
Houston 300 112 00x — 7
E—McClain (2), Maldonado (1). LOB—Seattle 8, Houston 8. 2B—Bregman (34), Gurriel (40), Maldonado (3). HR—Vogelbach (30), Reddick (12). SB—M.Smith (40), Moore (11), Diaz (1), Bregman (5), Tucker (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
McClain 1 3 3 3 2 0
Milone L,3-9 4 3 4 3 1 5
Altavilla 1 0 0 1 1
Guilbeau 0 0 0 0 0
Brennan 2 2 0 0 0 1
Houston
Valdez 4 2 3 3 6 6
Biagini 1 1 1 1 1 0
J.Smith W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rondon H,16 1 0 0 0 0 0
Harris H,24 1 1 0 0 0 3
Osuna S,32-38 1 0 0 0 0 1
Milone pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Biagini pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Milone 2 (Alvarez,Toro), Rondon (Seager).
Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Joe West.
T—3:31. A—33,149 (41,168).