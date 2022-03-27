On a team as deep and talented as Lewis-Clark State’s baseball group is, not every player gets a chance to see the plate on a given day.
So when Warriors sophomore Charlie Updegrave’s number was called for his first start of the season, the designated hitter knew it was his time to shine.
Boy did he ever.
Updegrave smashed LCSC’s single-game RBI record with 10 as the Warriors wallopped British Columbia 13-1 and 19-6 in a Cascade Conference doubleheader Saturday at Harris Field.
Not to be outdone, LCSC first baseman Luke White belted four consecutive home runs in four at-bats across the two games as the Warriors (32-1, 3-0) had a pair of offensive performances for the ages.
Updegrave, who only played in the second game, had three home runs in a 5-of-5, five-run, 10-RBI debut in the starting lineup.
“It’s something special to be a part of something like that,” Updegrave said of the record. “Before coming here, I’d heard all the stories and what this school was all about, what this town was and how much they loved the baseball team.
“To come out here and be a part of something like that, it’s pretty special.”
In a game that featured eight homers between the two teams, Updegrave’s grand slam well above the center-field wall in the fifth inning took the cake for best hit on a hitter-happy day. He added a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth to break the RBI mark and score the game’s final runs.
“He’s been having some good practices, he’s a hard worker,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “Figured we’d get him some at-bats but obviously couldn’t expect this performance. Super happy for him. He deserves it.”
After British Columbia (14-18, 2-5) gave them a scare in a 9-8 LC win Friday, the Warriors ended these two games early because of the 10-run rule.
But in both, it took a while for the floodgates to open.
LCSC led 4-0 in the fifth before a monster nine-run sixth that featured the first two White home runs.
The Warriors also had a no-hitter brewing until UBC’s Mike Fitzsimmons singled to right field — the first of three straight hits that led to the Thunderbirds’ only run in the game.
The T-birds appeared to have put that one behind them early in Game 2, surging to leads of 4-0 and 6-3 through three innings thanks to some big hits of their own. UBC’s Ty Penner and Brandon Hupe combined for three home runs in the game.
But the pitching and fielding depth just wasn’t there for UBC as LCSC scored four runs each in the third to the sixth innings.
It all started in the third, when White hit his fourth straight home run, a solo smash to left-center, to cut the lead to 6-5, followed by an Updegrave RBI double to tie it, then a Pu’ukani De Sa run-scoring double for a 7-6 lead.
“I think everyone is really starting to buy into our team’s approach, just grinding out at-bats, putting good swings on baseball, looking for pitches out over the plate, and it’s working,” White said.
White put up video game numbers between the two games, going 7-of-8 with seven runs and nine RBI.
“... That’s definitely by far the best day I’ve had playing baseball,” he said.
Wins on the mound went to LCSC’s Dawson Day (5-0) and Cameron Smith (3-0).
With the pair of victories, LCSC is just one win from tying its all-time best winning streak of 27 games set in 1986. The Warriors’ 26-game winning streak is tied for second-best all time, matching a stretch in 2006.
LCSC could tie the record today in the final game of the four-game series at 11 a.m. at the same site.
The Warriors already have scored 41 runs in the first three games.
“This sport’s weird. The game presents itself in different ways each and every day,” Taylor said. “Today, it just happened to be more of an offensive performance for us. It was great to see.”
Grubb honored with naming of press box
Longtime LCSC statistician Denny Grubb, know as the “Statman,” has resided in the press box and on press row at Warrior home basketball and baseball games for more than four decades.
Now, his name will always be at Harris Field.
Grubb was honored with a brief ceremony between games. His name now will adorn the field’s press box.
The festivities included a video played on the scoreboard with words of congratulations from the NAIA director of athletic communications Brad Cygan, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5) baseball anaylst Mike Tatko, former LCSC athletic director Gary Picone and others.
Grubb received a standing ovation from the fans and about a dozen members of his family were there to celebrate.
“If you like how it sounds on the radio, he’s a huge reason why,” said Brian Danner, KOZE’s play-by-play announcer.
GAME 1
BRITISH COLUMBIA LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ftzsmmns ss 1 1 1 0 Way ss 4 2 2 0
Or c 3 0 1 0 Davis 2b 3 1 2 3
Fry pr 0 0 0 0 Nagle rf 4 1 1 1
Penner 1b 1 0 1 1 Linscott cf 4 2 1 0
Hupe cf 3 0 0 0 White 1b 4 2 3 6
Shute lf 2 0 0 0 James lf 4 1 2 1
Weger 3b 3 0 0 0 Phillips lf 0 0 0 0
McGill rf 3 0 0 0 Mazzone dh 3 1 2 0
Lenihan dh 3 0 0 0 Sheward c 2 1 1 2
Sanderson 2b 3 0 0 0 Signorelli 3b 2 1 1 0
Stout ph 0 1 0 0
Totals 22 1 3 1 Totals 30 13 15 13
British Columbia 000 000 1—1 3 0
Lewis-Clark State 210 019 x—13 15 0
British Columbia ip h r er bb so
Beitel (L, 2-2) 5.1 11 8 8 0 2
Duthie 0.2 4 5 5 1 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Day (W, 5-0) 5 0 0 0 6 4
Grana 2 3 1 1 0 0
GAME 2
BRITISH COLUMBIA LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ftzsmmons ss 4 0 0 0 Way ss 2 0 1 0
Or dh 4 0 0 1 Davis 2b 4 0 0 0
Penner 1b 4 1 1 1 Nagle rf 5 0 0 0
Hupe cf 3 2 2 2 Linscott cf 4 3 2 0
Fry ph 0 0 0 0 White 1b 4 5 4 3
Shute c 3 1 1 0 James lf 2 2 0 1
Ricci ph 1 0 0 0 Phillips lf 0 0 0 0
Weger 3b 3 0 0 0 Mazzone c 3 0 2 2
Yamamoto ph 1 0 0 0 Stout cr 0 4 0 0
McGill rf 3 1 1 0 Updegrave dh 5 5 5 10
Corbeth lf 2 1 2 2 Sa 3b 5 0 2 1
Middlemis lf 1 0 1 0
Sanderson 2b 3 0 1 0
Totals 32 6 9 6 Totals 34 19 16 17
British Columbia 222 000 0—6 9 2
Lewis-Clark State 034 444 x—19 16 4
British Columbia ip h r er bb so
LaForest (L, 3-3) 2.2 7 7 7 3 1
Seitzer 1.1 4 4 3 2 0
Shewfelt 2 5 8 8 4 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Borschowa 2 5 4 4 0 2
Smith (W, 3-0) 3 3 2 2 0 2
Gregory 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hope 1 0 0 0 0 1
Attendance — N/A.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.