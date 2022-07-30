RENTON, Wash. — Now that the deal was signed and DK Metcalf had the security and financial reward he was seeking, Seattle’s young receiver could acknowledge he played some games with the Seahawks through the negotiation process.

“I was going to be here, as much as I bluffed to (GM) John (Schneider),” Metcalf said, chuckling. “I wasn’t leaving, just to let you all know. I wanted to be here. I wanted to play here and I’m glad that we got something done.”

