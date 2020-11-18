Washington State received the fewest votes — by quite a bit — from league coaches and media members in the Pac-12 women’s basketball preseason polls released Tuesday, and the Cougs couldn’t sneak a player onto the list of 24 all-conference honorees.
Just a byproduct of being an unknown in the country’s best league.
Wazzu, after losing two program mainstays to graduation, has hit full-on rebuild mode in Year 3 of the Kamie Ethridge era.
The Cougars were tabbed last in the Pac-12 for the first time in Ethridge’s tenure. No. 2 Stanford, which returns most of last year’s star-studded roster, was the overwhelming favorite in a conference that’s been the NCAA’s top-rated in three of the past five seasons, and No. 1 last year.
“Everyone in the gym is just hungry, tired of losing, tired of being picked last, tired of just not rising to the challenges,” Wazzu point guard Krystal Leger-Walker said. “That’s a big thing — I think everyone in the gym is more hungry, and just wants that to be translated into results.”
Ethridge, the former Olympic point guard who kick-started Northern Colorado in the 2010s, has voiced confidence in the balance and hoops IQ of her under-the-radar bunch, which represents eight different countries and owns boatloads of experience at the international level.
All-time Cougar scoring leader Borislava Hristova and all-league point guard Chanelle Molina now are overseas in the pros — and a couple of other contributors have transferred — but Ethridge has high hopes for some of last year’s youngsters, and a heap of newcomers headlined by sisters Krystal and Charlisse Leger-Walker.
Krystal, a graduate student, hopped ship from Northern Colorado to join Ethridge two years ago, sitting out last season because of transfer rules. Charlisse, a freshman, was the youngest player to ever suit up for New Zealand’s national team.
The older of the two will bear most of the Cougars’ leadership duties.
“On paper, we might not look all that great, but we definitely have a lot of undercover surprises and strengths,” Krystal Leger-Walker said.
Also, WSU revealed its opponents and approximate dates for its Pac-12 schedule this week. The Cougs, who play a school-record 22 Pac-12 games this season, will open the nonleague portion of the schedule Nov. 25, but other details aren’t yet finalized.
Pac-12 preseason media poll
1. Stanford (19) 248
2. Arizona (1) 225
3. Oregon 201
4. UCLA 200
5. Oregon State (1) 174
6. Arizona State 135
7. USC 130
8. Utah 94
9. California 76
10. Colorado 75
11. Washington 53
12. Washington State 27
Pac-12 preseason coaches poll
1. Stanford (10) 120
T2. Arizona (2) 103
T2. Oregon 103
4. UCLA 88
5. Oregon State 83
6, USC 69
7. Arizona State 61
8. Utah 52
9. Colorado 43
10. California 31
11. Washington 24
12. Washington State 15
First-place votes in parentheses
All-Pac-12 first team
Oregon F Erin Boley
Oregon State F Kennedy Brown
Oregon State G Aleah Goodman
Stanford G Lexie Hull
Stanford G Haley Jones
Oregon State F Taylor Jones
Utah G Brynna Maxwell
Arizona G Aari McDonald
UCLA F Michaela Onyenwere
UCLA G Charisma Osborne
USC F Alissa Pili
Oregon F Sedona Prince
Arizona F Cate Reese
Arizona F Sam Thomas
Stanford F Kiana Williams
2020-21 WSU women’s basketball Pac-12 schedule:
Dec. 4-7: at Cal/Stanford. Dec. 10-14: at Washington. Dec. 18-21: vs. Oregon/Oregon State. Jan. 1-4: at Colorado/Utah. Jan. 8-11: vs. Arizona/Arizona State. Jan. 14-18: at UCLA/USC. Jan. 22-25: at Oregon/Oregon State. Jan. 29-Feb. 1: vs. Cal/Stanford. Feb. 5-8: vs. UCLA/USC. Feb. 12-15: at Arizona/Arizona State. Feb. 19-22: vs. Colorado/Utah. Feb. 26-March 1: vs. Washington.