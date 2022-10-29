HOUSTON — A timely swing by J.T. Realmuto propelled the Philadelphia Phillies to an unlikely win in the World Series opener.
A terrific grab by right fielder Nick Castellanos gave him that shot.
Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th inning and the Phillies, saved by Castellanos’ sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 on Friday.
Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game.
They can thank Castellanos for getting the chance. Known much more for his bat than glove, he rushed in to make a game-saving grab on Jeremy Peña’s blooper with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on second.
“All in all, it was a great game, a great come from behind victory, and it just showed the resilience of the club again and how tough they are and they just never quit,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.
Realmuto, who hit a tying, two-run double in the fifth against Verlander, completed the comeback when he led off the 10th by sending a fastball from Luis García into the seats.
Realmuto hoped for the best as he saw right fielder Kyle Tucker pursuing the ball.
“Once I saw him running back to the wall, I was thinking in my head, ‘Oh, please just don’t catch it, just don’t catch it.’”
He didn’t, the ball sailing just beyond his reach.
Realmuto circled the bases in a scene he dreamed about as a kid.
“Oh, absolutely. Yeah. Absolutely. I mean Wiffle Ball games in the backyard, the whole 3-2, bases-loaded, two-out situation. I probably had 7,000 at-bats in that situation growing up,” he said.
Did he usually deliver?
“Every time, yes,” Realmuto said, laughing.
Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an extra-inning home run in the World Series since Carlton Fisk waved his walk-off in the 12th inning of Game 6 in the 1975 Series against Cincinnati at Fenway Park.
Big-hitting Bryce Harper added two singles for the Phillies in his World Series debut. The two-time NL MVP is batting .426 (20-for-47) with five homers this postseason.
Tucker homered twice for the Astros, who had been 7-0 in this postseason.
“Disappointing, yeah, for sure,” Verlander said. “I need to do better. No excuses.”
Houston had a chance in the 10th when Alex Bregman doubled with one out. After Yuli Gurriel drew a two-out walk, David Robertson bounced a wild pitch that put runners on second and third.
Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz then was hit by a 2-0 pitch from David Robertson — but home plate umpire James Hoye ruled that Díaz leaned into the pitch and didn’t permit him to go to first to load the bases.
Díaz grounded out on a 3-1 pitch to end it.
The last team to blow a 5-0 lead in the World Series was the 2002 San Francisco Giants, who squandered their chance in Game 6 to close out the Angels and win the title under manager Dusty Baker.
Baker saw it happen again this time as manager of the Astros, by the same score.
The 106-win Astros hadn’t lost to anyone since Philadelphia beat them on Oct. 3 behind Aaron Nola to clinch a wild-card spot as a third-place team and earn its first playoff trip in 11 years.
Houston raced out to a big lead thanks in large part to Tucker’s two homers. But the Phillies stormed back as Verlander again struggled in the World Series.
Perfect as he took a 5-0 lead into the fourth, he exited after the fifth with the score tied at 5. That left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight career World Series starts — hardly the line for a pitcher who’s expected to soon pick up his third Cy Young Award.
The Astros fell to 0-5 in World Series openers and dropped their first game this postseason after sweeping in the American League Division Series and AL Championship Series.
Seranthony Domínguez pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win when Castellanos made his stellar play.
With Jose Altuve on second base after his two-out single and stolen base, Peña hit a ball that came off the bat at 68 mph and went only about 200 feet. Castellanos ran a long way, then with a lunge made the inning-ending catch sliding to the ground.
Right before the pitch, Castellanos moved a little closer.
“That was just what my instincts told me to do. I just thought he had a better chance of trying to bloop something in there than torching something over my head,” he said.
In the opener of the NL Division Series against Atlanta, Castellanos drove in three runs and helped preserve the lead with a somewhat similar catch in the ninth of that 7-6 win.
“I’ve had a couple people say that it seemed like a carbon copy of each other,” he said. “But I’m just happy that an out was made and we were able to go on and win both those games.”
Philadelphia Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schwarber lf 4 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 0 Pena ss 5 1 1 0
Realmuto c 4 1 2 3 Alvarez lf 4 0 0 0
Harper dh 4 1 2 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0
Castellans rf 5 1 1 1 Tucker rf 5 2 3 4
Bohm 3b 5 0 1 2 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0
Sosa 3b 0 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0
Stott ss 3 0 0 0 Diaz ph 1 0 0 0
Segura 2b 5 0 0 0 McCormck cf 3 0 1 0
Marsh cf 4 1 1 0 Maldondo c 3 0 1 1
Vazquez ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 6 9 6 Totals 39 5 10 5
Philadelphia 000 320 000 1 — 6
Houston 023 000 000 0 — 5
DP—Philadelphia 1, Houston 0. LOB—Philadelphia 8, Houston 8. 2B—Bohm (1), Marsh (1), Realmuto (1), Pena (1), Bregman (1). HR—Realmuto (1), Tucker 2 (2). SB—Schwarber (1), Altuve (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola 41/3 6 5 5 2 5
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 1
Eflin 11/3 1 0 0 1 0
Suarez 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Dominguez W,1-0 12/3 1 0 0 0 3
Robertson S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Houston
Verlander 5 6 5 5 2 5
Abreu 12/3 1 0 0 2 3
Neris 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia L,0-1 2/3 2 1 1 0 0
Stanek 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
Alvarado pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
WP—Robertson.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye First, Dan Lassogna-DUP Second, Tripp Gibson Third, Jordan Baker Right, Alan Porter Left, Lance Barksdale.
T—4:34. A—42,903 (41,168).