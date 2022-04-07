Idaho’s former offensive coordinator and a former player turned NFL assistant have found a new football home in the Big Sky Conference.
Former offensive coordinator Brian Reader and defensive lineman Zach Cable were added as assistants to Ed McCaffrey’s staff at Northern Colorado, the school announced Wednesday.
Reader will coach running backs and Cable will coach outside linebackers.
The two will be on the opposing sideline for the first time when the Bears come to the Kibbie Dome on Oct. 1.
Reader, a former quarterback for the Vandals, spent the past seven years as an assistant on UI’s staff under then-coach Paul Petrino.
He served as offensive coordinator last season. Before that, he worked with the receivers, running backs and as the director of operations and recruiting coordinator.
As a player, Reader played quarterback for the Vandals from 2009-11. He appeared in 27 games, passing for 3,343 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Cable joins the Bears from the NFL ranks, where he spent four years with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. The son of former UI coach and longtime NFL coach Tom Cable, Zach Cable coached both sides of the ball with the Raiders, most recently working with the linebackers.
A former UI captain, Cable played on the defensive line for the Vandals from 2015-17 and was a part of the team’s 2016 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win against Colorado State.
Reader is the latest from Petrino’s staff to find a new home.
Here is a rundown of the other former Vandal coaches known to land elsewhere:
Petrino is now the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Central Michigan of the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Former UI defensive line coach Luther Elliss is the defensive tackles coach for his alma mater, Utah of the Pac-12 Conference.
Former special teams coordinator Adam Breske is a defensive quality control assistant across the Palouse at Washington State.
Former nickels coach Ray Clark is the defensive backs coach for Notre Dame College, an NCAA Division II school.
