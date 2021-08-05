ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena had a two-run triple during a three-run third as the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Wednesday to avoid a season series sweep.
The Rays went 1-6 overall against Seattle, including losing the first two games of this three-game set.
Josh Fleming (9-5) allowed two runs and five hits, and Mike Zunino hit his 21st homer for the Rays. Ryan Sherriff, the third Tampa Bay reliever, worked the ninth to get his first save.
“It felt really good,” Fleming said. “Guys are joking in the clubhouse like, no one-season sweep us. They may get one series sweep, but they don’t do it again.”
Tampa Bay went 5-4 during a homestand that also included the New York Yankees, in which the Rays dropped two of three, and a sweep of Boston.
“We knew this was going to be a grind of a homestand,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It is nice to come out of the homestand with a winning record.”
Seattle heads to New York to play the Yankees in a four-game series between playoff contenders that starts today.
“I love what we’re doing, I really do,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “We’re not taking a back seat to anybody. We’re ready to compete no matter who we’re playing.”
Mariners rookie Logan Gilbert (5-3) allowed three run, four hits and four walks in five innings. Seattle had won 11 consecutive games, dating to May 25, when Gilbert started. The right-hander was 5-0 during the stretch.
Gilbert had around 50 family and friends in attendance. He is from Apopka, Fla., which is about 100 miles from Tropicana Field.
“I don’t think it was too much of a distraction or anything like that,” Gilbert said. “It was just nice to have them out supporting me.”
Tampa Bay had been hitless in nine at-bats with runners in scoring position during the series before Arozarena’s triple that center fielder Jarred Kelenic failed to make a running catch on.
“He lost it between the roof here and the lights,” Servais said, “He looked up and he had a bead on it, and he lost it there for a second. That’s why he wasn’t able to complete the play.”
Arozarena came home to make it 3-1 on Joey Wendle’s sacrifice fly.
Zunino gave Tampa Bay a 4-2 advantage on a sixth-inning solo shot.
Seattle had two on with no outs in the eighth but scored just once, on Matt Wisler’s wild pitch.
Mitch Haniger hit a ground-ball triple leading off the sixth that deflected off the glove of a diving Arozarena in left field and ended Fleming’s day. Kyle Seager cut the Mariners’ deficit to 3-2 on a sacrifice fly off JT Chargois.
Seager has 15 RBI in his past 15 games,
Dylan Moore had a two-out single in the third, swiped second for his 17th stolen base, and scored on a single by J.P. Crawford to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.
LOOKING AHEAD — The Mariners are scheduled to begin the 2022 season at home March 31 against Detroit. After four games with the Tigers, Seattle hosts a pair against the Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 4 1 2 1 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 0
Haniger rf 4 1 3 0 Choi 1b 2 1 0 0
France 3b 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 2 2
Seager dh 3 0 0 1 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0
Toro 2b-3b 3 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 1
Torrens 1b 2 0 0 0 Franco ss 3 0 0 0
Fraley ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 1 1
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 Phillips rf 3 0 0 0
Moore lf-2b 2 1 1 0
Bauers ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 7 2 Totals 28 4 5 4
Seattle 001 001 010 — 3
Tampa Bay 003 001 00x — 4
LOB—Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B—Crawford (24), Lowe (17), Arozarena (20). 3B—Haniger (2), Arozarena (2). HR—Zunino (21). SB—Moore (17). SF—Seager (4), Wendle (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert L,5-3 5 4 3 3 4 6
Steckenrider 1 1 1 1 0 0
Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Fleming W,9-5 5 5 2 2 0 6
Chargois H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Wisler H,6 2 2 1 1 0 4
Sherriff S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Fleming pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
WP—Wisler.
Umpires—Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.
T—2:39. A—9,701 (25,000).