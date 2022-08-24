SEATTLE — Robbie Ray took a no-hit try into the seventh inning, Mitch Haniger and Eugenio Suárez both hit two-run homers and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Washington Nationals 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Ray (10-8), last year’s AL Cy Young winner with Toronto, had issued just a pair of walks through six before surrendering a leadoff home run by rookie Joey Meneses in the seventh.

Tags

Recommended for you