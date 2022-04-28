ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drew Rasmussen struck out nine in six shutout innings and Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run home run as the Tampa Bay Rays beat Seattle 3-2 on Wednesday, ending the Mariners’ four-game winning streak.
Rasmussen (1-1) set career highs in innings pitched, pitches (84) and strikeouts in his 14th career start. He allowed two hits and one walk and retired the final 10 Mariners he faced.
“It’s really hard to complain about today’s outing besides the one walk. I prefer not to walk guys, but I’ll let it slide today,” Rasmussen said. “I thought (I) had really good command of the cutter, and that allowed (me) to get ahead and create weak contact early. And I though the slider was really good today.”
Six of his strikeouts came on the slider.
Seattle starter Marco Gonzales (1-2) lasted just 11 pitches and left after being struck on the left wrist by a line drive hit by Harold Ramirez. X-rays on the wrist were negative, and manager Scott Servais has not ruled out Gonzales making his next start.
Ramirez’s hit drove in the first run of the game.
Kiermaier’s second homer of the season came off Yohan Ramirez after a single by Taylor Walls in the fourth.
“I’ve been searching there for a while, still am,” said Kiermaier, who got his batting average above .200 with a couple of hits. “I’d like to make a couple more adjustments, but we’re heading in the right direction. We’re trying to get more guys locked in offensively and try and ride off our pitchers.”
The Rays rode Rasmussen, who struck out five in a row in one stretch.
“He’s been itching to find a way to get deeper into ball games and he certainly did tonight,” manager Kevin Cash said. “It’s tough to say he’s been much better than that.”
J.P. Crawford homered against Rays reliever Colin Poche in the seventh, his third of the season. Abraham Toro hit his second homer of the season off Andrew Kittredge with two out in the ninth.
Kittredge got the final four outs for his third save in three tries.
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners right-hander Paul Sewald was activated after spending a week on the COVID-19 injured list. ... Right-hander Ken Giles (middle finger tendon strain) is ready to start throwing. ... Right-hander Sergio Romo (right shoulder inflammation) might need a rehab appearance before being activated.
NO HOMETOWN DISCOUNT — Rasmussen was born in Payallup, Wash., and played three sports at Mount Spokane High School before being drafted by Milwaukee in 2018.
“(The Mariners are) the team I grew up rooting for, and to have success against them is great,” he said.
He became the fourth Washington-born pitcher to throw at least six scoreless innings in a game against the Mariners, joining Jon Lester (five times), Blake Snell (twice) and Dana Eveland.
UP NEXT — Right-hander Chris Flexen (1-2, 3.63) will pitch today’s series finale for the Mariners. Left-hander Jeffrey Springs (1-0, 0.00) will start for the Rays in what Cash described as an “all hands on deck” situation.
Seattle Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier dh 3 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 3 1 0 0
Murphy ph 0 0 0 0 Franco ss 4 0 0 0
France 1b 3 0 1 0 H.Ramirz dh 3 0 2 1
Winker lf 4 0 1 0 Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0
Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 1 1 1 Margot rf 3 0 0 0
Toro 2b 4 1 1 1 Walls 3b 3 1 1 0
Rodriguez cf 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 2
Kelenic rf 2 0 0 0 Pinto c 3 0 1 0
Moore ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Raleigh c 2 0 0 0
Torrens ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 30 3 7 3
Seattle 000 000 101 — 2
Tampa Bay 100 200 00x — 3
E—Raleigh (3). DP—Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB—Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B—Winker (2). HR—Crawford (3), Toro (2), Kiermaier (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales L,1-2 1/3 1 1 1 1 1
Y.Ramirez 3 3 2 2 1 3
Festa 12/3 2 0 0 0 2
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 1
Sheffield 2 0 0 0 1 0
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W,1-1 6 2 0 0 1 9
Poche H,2 1 1 1 1 0 0
Raley H,3 2/3 0 0 0 1 2
Kittredge S,3-3 11/3 2 1 1 0 1
Y.Ramirez pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
HBP—Y.Ramirez (Margot). WP—Rasmussen.
Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T—2:41. A—7,290 (25,000).