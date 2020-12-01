Raphael Guillory, ex-Lapwai, EWU athlete, dies at 49

Raphael Guillory, who contributed to Lapwai High’s 81-game winning streak in boys’ basketball in the 1980s and later helped the Eastern Washington football team to a league championship, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 49.
Guillory’s death was announced by EWU, where he’d been a psychology professor since 2002.
He was the leading scorer for a 1987-88 Lapwai team that went undefeated in the midst of Wildcat winning streak that stretched from 1986 to ’89 and drew national attention.
As a starting free safety at EWU at Cheney, Wash., he tallied 52 tackles and two interceptions for a team that won the Big Sky title in 1992. He later represented that squad when it was inducted into the Eastern Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.
As a senior in 1993, he collected 30 tackles and was named Big Sky all-academic. Before Eastern, he played for Walla Walla Community College.
Guillory is survived by his wife, Gloria, and their five children; parents Jeff and Connie Guillory; and siblings Ricky Hernandez, Justin Guillory and Veneice Guillory-Lacy. Justin Guillory was a teammate at EWU.
“He was a great man,” Jay Day, a former EWU teammate who’s now the school’s police chief, said in an EWU news release. “He was my teammate and brother and I always admired him and how he carried himself.
“He never had a harsh word for anyone and was perpetually positive no matter the circumstances. You can’t help but to smile when you think of him. The love he had for his wife and children as well as the rest of his family is something that we should all aspire to.”
Guillory earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern in 1994 in sociology with a minor in communications. He later taught coursework in advanced educational psychology, psychology of human relations, developmental theories and applications and grant-writing. At one point he served EWU as president of the Faculty Organization and Faculty Senate chairman.
Guillory’s family is planning a streaming memorial service in Spokane on Thursday, as well as a funeral on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation in Lapwai.